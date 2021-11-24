NFL odds: How to bet Bills vs. Saints, point spread, more

National Football League
The New Orleans Saints look to continue their dominance of the Buffalo Bills when the teams meet Thanksgiving night.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Thursday's matchup between the 6-4 Bills and 5-5 Saints — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under and picks from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, NBC)

Point spread: Bills -5.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Bills -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Saints +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win 26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Saints lead the all-time series 7-4, winning the past five contests. The teams first met in 1973.

The Bills started the season 4-1 but have lost three of their past five, including a 9-6 upset at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 7.

FOX Bet Live's Cousin Sal said the Saints, in their past 10 games as a home underdog, are 7-3 straight up and 8-2 against the spread (ATS).

"I had the Bills and Rams going to the Super Bowl, and I'm backing off both right now," he said. "I don't like anything I see out of that Bills team. ... He is regressing, Josh Allen, and they have no running game at all. They really don't. It's kind of an embarrassment of what's going on." 

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, then a member of the Minnesota Vikings, made one of the most memorable plays in NFL history in a 2018 NFC divisional playoff game against the Saints.

Diggs turned a 27-yard pass into a 61-yard touchdown as time expired to give the Vikings a 29-24 victory. The play has been dubbed the "Minneapolis Miracle."

Diggs ranks 10th in the NFL in catches (60), receiving yards (773) and tied for 10th in receiving touchdowns (six).

Diggs is a favorite target of Allen, who was the subject of MVP talk earlier in the season. Allen is 251-for-382 passing (65.7 percent) for 2,811 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Allen has run for 340 yards and three touchdowns on 61 carries.

New Orleans, meanwhile, has injury issues at quarterback and running back.

Starting QB Jameis Winston is out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Trevor Siemian replaced Winston. Siemian is 82-for-144 passing (56.9 percent) for 920 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

Running back Alvin Kamara, New Orleans' top offensive player, might miss his third consecutive game because of a medial collateral ligament sprain in his left knee.

Mark Ingram has started in Kamara's place but has missed practice time this week with a knee injury but reportedly will play Thursday. Ingram has 221 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in Kamara's absence. 

Team Trends

The Bills have six wins ATS in 10 games this season.

The Bills have hit the over in the over/under in five of their 10 games.

The Bills are 5-0 in their past five games following a loss, 3-0 this season.

The Saints are 3-0 all-time in Thanksgiving games, the most wins of any franchise on Thanksgiving without a loss.

The Saints are 5-5 ATS this season.

The Saints have hit the over in the over/under six times in 10 games this season.

FOX Bet Live's Cousin Sal: "I wish we knew if Alvin Kamara (was) playing. I wouldn't be surprised if he jumps in there. He likes these big, prime-time-ish games. He can make it back. Whether he does or not, I think (5.5) is too many points. I'm taking the Saints to possibly to win the game, definitely to cover."

PICK: Saints (+5.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by five points or fewer (or win outright) 

