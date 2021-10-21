NFL odds: How to bet Bengals vs. Ravens, point spread, more

National Football League
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson aims to keep his perfect record going against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in a battle of Heisman Trophy winners.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Bengals and Ravens — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

CINCINNATI BENGALS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -6.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Bengals +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined


Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner while at Louisville, is 5-0 in his career against the Bengals.

Joe Burrow, who won the 2019 Heisman while at LSU, was the No. 1 overall pick in 2020.

The Ravens lead the all-time series, 27-23. 

Baltimore dominated Cincinnati last season, outscoring the Bengals by a combined 59 points in the two games (38-3 and 27-3).

Cincinnati rookie Ja’Marr Chase has the second-most receiving yards (553) in a player’s first six games in the Super Bowl Era, behind only Anquan Boldin (592 yards in 2003) with the Cardinals.

Burrow and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs are the only quarterbacks with at least two passing touchdowns in all six games this season. But Burrow is still dealing with the effects of a recent throat contusion, and the crowd noise in Baltimore could be an issue.

Jackson has nine career 100-yard rushing games, one shy of tying Michael Vick for the most by a QB in NFL history.

The Bengals’ two losses this season were by a combined six points.

With a win Sunday, the Ravens would be off to their best seven-game start to a season in franchise history.

The Ravens are 6-0 in their past six home games, dating back to last season.

The Bengals last won a playoff game in January 1991.

Cincinnati beat Detroit last week 34-11, the Bengals' largest margin of victory since 2017.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

Pick via FOX Sports' Charles Woodson: "I'm going Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals by five."

PICK: Bengals (+6.5 ay FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)  

