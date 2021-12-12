National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Bears-Packers, point spread, more 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the NFL's grandest rivalries resumes when the 4-8 Chicago Bears play at the 9-3 Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday night's matchup between the Bears and Packers — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Packers -12 (Packers favored to win by more than 12 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Packers -650 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Bears +475 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Bears are 4-9 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Packers are 10-2 ATS this season.

The Bears have hit the over in the over/under four times in 12 games. The Packers have also hit the over in four times in 12 games.

The Bears have covered twice and are 3-4 straight-up on the road this season. The Packers are 5-0 ATS and straight-up at home this season.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

"Let me give you some numbers here. Matt LaFleur is 5-0 against the spread versus the Bears. Aaron Rodgers is 24-12 against the spread versus the NFC North at home. The Packers are coming off a bye. Aaron Rodgers off a bye, guys, is 11-5-1 against the spread. More specifically, he's 5-0 off a bye against a divisional opponent.

"The Packers are going to roll the Bears in this game. I've made this wager in the SuperContest. I got 11.5; 12 is fine with me. The Bears have nothing to play for. This isn't college. They aren't playing to be a spoiler. You might have to sweat out a Chicago backdoor cover here, but this feels very much like 33-10."

PICK: Packers (-12 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 12 points)

The Green Bay Packers are a massive favorite against their division rival, but Geoff Schwartz is still betting on the Pack to cover.

Other Things To Know

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Chicago rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been medically cleared and will start against the Packers.

Fields, the No. 11 pick, has been sidelined since suffering a rib injury Nov. 21 against the Baltimore Ravens, missing two games.

In 10 games, Fields is 115-for-198 passing (58.1 percent) for 1,361 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has been sacked 31 times, fourth-most in the league. Fields has run for 311 yards and two touchdowns on 56 carries.

The weather could be a factor as snow was in the forecast in Green Bay until Saturday and cold temperatures are expected.

The teams first met in 1921 and this is the NFL's most-played rivalry, with 203 regular and postseason games. The Packers lead the all-time series 102-95-6. The two teams have won a combined 22 NFL championships (13 for Green Bay and nine for Chicago), including five Super Bowl championships (four for Green Bay, one for Chicago).

The Packers have won five in a row over the Bears and 10 of the past 11. In fact, Chicago passed on quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the 2005 NFL Draft in favor of Texas Longhorns running back Cedric Benson with the No. 4 pick, and Rodgers has been tormenting the Bears ever since.

Rodgers is 21-5 against the Bears, throwing for 6,208 yards and 57 touchdowns in those games, his highest marks against any team. Rodgers capped off Green Bay's 24-14 win over Chicago on Oct. 17 by shouting "I own you" to Bears fans after scoring a touchdown.

Rodgers is 247-for-373 passing (66.2 percent) for 2,878 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. His passer rating of 105.5 ranks fourth in the NFL.

