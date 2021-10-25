National Football League NFL odds: How to bet 49ers vs. Bears, point spread, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Chicago Bears are having a tough season, and they may be without their head coach when they face another struggling team (the San Francisco 49ers) Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the 49ers and Bears — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert's pick (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ CHICAGO BEARS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -3.5 (49ers favored to win by 3.5 or more points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Bears +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bears coach Matt Nagy, who is vaccinated, said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19. All NFL coaches must be vaccinated, and Nagy will require two negative tests 24 hours apart before he is allowed to return.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo remains the team's starting quarterback despite his struggles in Sunday night's 30-18 home loss to the Colts.

Garoppolo was 16-for-27 passing for 181 yards with two interceptions, two sacks and a lost fumble in his return from a one-game absence (calf injury) in Sunday night's game played during a "bomb cyclone" rain even that hit the West Coast. His total quarterback rating (QBR) was 7.8.

Rookie Trey Lance is expected to return to practice this week for the 49rers. San Francisco traded up to select Lance with the third pick.

The Bears traded with the Giants to move up and pick Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick.

Fields threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles in the 38-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. Fields' QBR was 1.9.

Fields has thrown six interceptions and has been sacked 22 times while throwing two touchdown passes, and the Bears have averaged 13.4 points per game in his five starts.

FOX Sports' betting expert Colin Cowherd said Fields and the Bears could get a boost by playing against the 49ers.

"I really think San Francisco has one of the weaker secondaries. At times, they look disorganized," Cowherd said. "I think they have some concerns at quarterback. They are really conservatively coached. Jimmy Garoppolo is very limited on what they allow him to do, so I would take the Bears and the points."

Stats and Trends

San Francisco is in a four-game losing streak. Chicago is on a two-game skid.

The 49rers are winless at home for more than a year since beating the Rams on Oct. 18, 2020.

The Bears have scored a combined 37 points in their four losses.

San Francisco ranks 20th in points scored and points allowed.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I would take the Bears, with the hook at 3.5. I also think teams that get humiliated in the NFL come back. The Giants got humiliated against the Rams and played very well against the Panthers. The Bears were humiliated by Tampa, and now they come home and will play with some pride."

PICK: Bears +3.5 (via FOX Bet)

