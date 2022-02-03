National Football League NFL odds: Could Tom Brady return? Lines on potential comeback, teams 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady's retirement announcement came with pomp and circumstance fit for a G.O.A.T.

From a gambling perspective, TB12 retired as the second-best quarterback of all time against the spread.

Despite posting heartfelt farewells across social media, there's always an outside possibility that Brady could play again. So what are the chances that Tom makes an NFL return, and if so, which squad might the legend suit up for?

As we've learned, anything can happen in the League. Brett Favre was once in a similar situation and then found his way back to the game. With all of that in mind, let's take a look at what FOX Bet bookmakers say the hypothetical odds are for a Tom Brady encore.

Odds Brady plays in the NFL again*



Yes: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

No: -1200 (bet $10 to win $10.83)

Odds on who Brady plays for upon an NFL return*



Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

San Francisco 49ers: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Denver Broncos: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

New England Patriots: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Green Bay Packers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Dallas Cowboys: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Odds as of 2/2/2022

Here are a few items of note:

- Per FOX Bet commercial manager Jacob Blangsted-Barnor, seeing Brady back in the League is a long shot. "At age 44, it’s hard to imagine Brady returning because you would expect any return to be after a year or two. If he gets the itch to play again after a couple of years, we're talking about a 46-year-old guy. If anyone could do it, it’s Brady. But naturally, a return to the Bucs would make the most sense if he changed his mind now or next offseason."

- Brady led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl win during the 2020 season — his first season with the franchise. As New England's starting QB, he led the Patriots to six championships. And despite being 44-years-old, the veteran QB threw for 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, ranking first in the league in both.

- Tampa Bay and Tom were down 27-3 in the third quarter in their NFC divisional-round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Miraculously, Brady led the Bucs to a 27-27 tie with 42 seconds left in the game. L.A.'s 30-yard field goal sealed a win for the Rams and ended the Bucs' run at back-to-back Super Bowls.

- San Francisco will likely split ways with QB Jimmy Garoppolo who led the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2019 season and to an NFC Championship game appearance this season. Garoppolo was Brady's backup for four years in New England. Could Brady eventually replace Jimmy G. in S.F.?

- From Teddy Bridgewater to Drew Lock, the Broncos have had more question marks at the quarterback position than solutions. Brady to Denver would mean that Tom could take his talents to a former AFC rival from his Patriots days.

- Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement after 18 years in Pittsburgh. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers could use a proven signal-caller to lead their offense after Big Ben's departure — especially with the defense Pittsburgh already has.

Do you believe we've seen the last of Tom Brady as an NFL quarterback? Stay tuned!

