NFL - Buccaneers vs. Titans - 8/20/2022 NFL odds: Bettors down on these three teams

With all 32 teams in training camp, we can now officially say the NFL is back! And, of course, so are bettors!

While everyone is betting on the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl, we also wanted to highlight the teams not getting any love from bettors. Three teams in particular – the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks – stick out.

Let's dive into more on those teams, with odds via FOX Bet. For more pro football content, check out the NFL page at FOX Sports.

Max Meyer of Caesars Sportsbook said a majority of the money bet on the Falcons and Bears over/under (O/U) on win totals is on the under.

"Not only have the Bears received the most under money among every NFL win total at Caesars Sportsbook, but it’s also by a rather large margin," Meyer wrote. "Chicago’s under has nabbed 67% more money than the next-closest under, the Falcons (O/U 5). Besides the Falcons, the Bears have collected at least twice as much under money as any other team."

Senior sports trader Dylan Brossman said FOX Bet has received Super Bowl futures wagers on all teams, but the Bears have received the least amount of money followed by the Seahawks, Falcons and Giants.

All of this makes sense from a betting perspective. The Bears are starting over with new GM Ryan Poles and young quarterback Justin Fields. The Seahawks just traded their MVP-caliber QB in Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The Falcons moved on from longtime quarterback Matt Ryan. Everyone knows QBs run the show in the NFL, so bettors came in hot and heavy on these three teams' win total unders.

OVER/UNDER WIN TOTALS

Chicago Bears 6.5 wins

Over +125: (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Under -149: (bet $10 to win $16.71 total)

Seattle Seahawks 5.5 wins

Over -125: (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under +100: (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Atlanta Falcons 5 wins

Over +100: (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under -125: (bet $10 to win $18 total)

But, just because a team has a bad straight-up (SU) record doesn't mean you can't make a profit on them. FOX Sports research revealed the best team to bet on against the spread (ATS) last season was the Detroit Lions, who went 11-6 ATS.

Here are the nine teams with odds of +10000 or longer to win the Super Bowl at FOX Bet (with 2021 record in parentheses)*

New York Giants (4-13): +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Detroit Lions (3-13-1): +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Seattle Seahawks (7-10): +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

New York Jets (4-13): +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Chicago Bears (6-11): +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Carolina Panthers (5-12): +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14): +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Atlanta Falcons (7-10): +2000 (bet $10 to win $2.010 total)

Houston Texans (4-13): +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

* = as of 7/27/2022

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the sports gambling world by advancing to Super Bowl LVI in February. Per Pro-Football-Reference, the Bengals were +150000 to win Super Bowl LVI before the season, which was tied for the third-longest odds. Coming off a 4-11-1 season in 2020, Cincinnati was +10000 at FOX Bet, the fourth-worst odds entering the 2021 campaign.

Will another surprise team like the Bears, Falcons or Seahawks pull off the shocker of all shockers by winning Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona? Or can they at least get it together enough to surpass their win totals?

