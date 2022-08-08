National Football League NFL odds: Bettors back mystery QB to win MVP 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Bettors are backing a relatively untested player to win the NFL MVP award this season.

Trey Lance, he of the 41 career NFL completions, was named the staring quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers on July 26, and bettors are ready to pounce on Lance having a big second season.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Lance and the 49ers, with insights from our betting experts (all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

A tweet by Max Meyer of Caesars sports book seems to show bettors like backing long shots because, well, what's the fun in betting on the favorite (besides the increased likelihood of cashing in, that is)?

TREY LANCE/49ERS ODDS FOR 2022 SEASON (at FOX Bet) *

Trey Lance to win NFL MVP: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Trey Lance to Offensive Player of Year: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Trey Lance to lead NFL in interceptions: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

49ers regular season wins O/U 9.5

Over -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25 total)

Under +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

49ers to win NFC West: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

49ers to win NFC title: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

49ers to win Super Bowl: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

* = as of 8/6/2022

Lance started two games and played in six during his rookie season. He was 41-for-71 passing (57.7 %) for 603 yards, five touchdown passes, two interceptions and a 97.3 passer rating. Lance had 38 carries for 168 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and one TD.

"I get why bettors are backing Trey Lance to win NFL MVP, I just wasn’t expecting quite at this level," Meyer said. "For Lance to have nearly three times the MVP handle as Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers combined, that is pretty stunning."

The 49ers paid a steep price to select Lance with the No. 3 pick in 2021.

To draft Lance, San Francisco traded four draft picks – including the No. 12 pick in 2021, which the Dallas Cowboys used to select linebacker Micah Parsons, who went on to get voted All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Lance has been impressive in camp as he prepares to take over the 49ers' offense but a player winning MVP this early in their career is rare.

49ers starting Trey Lance over Jimmy G is 'the ultimate gamble' | UNDISPUTED After moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan are excited about the prospect of Trey Lance.

According to FOX Sports research, only Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown won the MVP as a rookie, and that was 65 years ago.

FOX Sports research revealed only five players were named MVP in their second professional season, most recently quarterbacks Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens (2019) and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs (2018).

The others were Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino (1984), Houston Oilers running back Earl Campbell (1979) and Brown (1958).

Something in Lance's favor is the talent in the huddle, including tight end George Kittle, receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell.

"When we opened his MVP odds up at 200/1, it was for the projected starting quarterback for a team with top 10 Super Bowl odds and a double-digit regular season win total," Meyer said. "He has a brilliant offensive mind in head coach Kyle Shanahan along with a couple top-notch weapons in Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

"So he’s certainly set up for success, and he was a very exciting prospect coming out of North Dakota State. You also don’t really see 200/1 MVP odds for a quarterback anymore, let alone a quarterback on a good team. His price is now down to 50/1; however bettors are still lining up to take Lance."

