2023 NFL odds: Green Bay Packers spread bettors have yet to trail in 2023

There are nine 2-0 teams in the NFL this season, and all nine have trailed against the spread (ATS) at some point this season.

However, there is a single 1-1 team that has not trailed ATS this season.

Take a bow, Green Bay Packers!

Green Bay was a 1.5-point underdog at the Chicago Bears in the opener. The Packers scored first and never trailed in the 38-20 victory.

Week 2 at the Atlanta Falcons was a nail-biter and a loss, but the Pack still covered the entire way.

Green Bay was +3 going into the Falcons game. While Atlanta took a 3-0 lead on a 24-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo (remember his name) with 3:50 left in the first quarter, the Packers scored a touchdown on the next drive and held the lead for most of the game.

Koo kicked a 25-yard field with 57 seconds to go to give the Falcons the lead again.

Final: Atlanta 25, Green Bay (+3) 24.

Can the Packers keep it up? Green Bay is a 1.5-point favorite for Sunday's home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Which NFL spread catches your eye this week? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

