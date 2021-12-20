National Football League NFL Odds: A Rams/ Eagles Teaser and Prop Bet You Need To Make Now 8 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Geoff Schwartz

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

Are you ready for some Tuesday Night Football?!

NFL fans get a treat as two games were moved from Sunday to Tuesday because of COVID-19 related roster issues. That just means we have more opportunities to watch and wager on these games!

Let's jump into my favorite plays with odds via FOX Bet.

Two-team, 6.5-point Teaser at FOX Bet

Philadelphia Eagles teased from -7 to -.5 at FOX Bet

Yes, everyone else will give you this teaser, but no one will discuss the excellent Eagles offensive line in this much depth. Philadelphia's advantage in the trenches is the key to the game, which isn't a surprise to anyone who has followed this team.

With the Washington Football Team dealing with multiple injuries and COVID-19 issues on their defensive line (some of those players might be back), the Eagles' offensive line will control the line of scrimmage. Philadelphia's third-rated rushing attack will be difficult for Washington to handle, as we saw a similar outcome two weekends ago for the Football Team against Dallas' rushing attack.

Also, the WFT will be starting either Kyle Allen or someone who hasn't taken a snap all season at quarterback, so their offense will struggle to score points.

I'll take the Eagles to just win in this leg of my teaser.

Los Angeles Rams teased from -7 to -.5 at FOX Bet

The Rams have controlled this rivalry over the last three seasons, winning seven of their previous nine games. I anticipate more of the same dominance by Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

While the Rams can often run cold for no reason, I don't see them struggling in this situation. It's a monster division game, and when Sean McVay is a favorite of 5 points or more in the division, he's 8-0 straight up.

The Seahawks have more COVID-related roster issues than the Rams, and this just feels like a rough spot for Seattle.

With Arizona going down, Los Angeles has a chance at the division now. Look for them to come out strong against a Seattle team that just isn't very good.

I like the Rams to just win and to close out my teaser.

Geoff's teaser

Eagles from -7 to -.5

Rams from -7 to -.5

Favorite Prop Bet

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks (7 p.m. ET Tuesday, FOX)

Cooper Kupp is averaging over 100 receiving yards per game this season. And even with the recent emergence of Odell Beckham, Kupp's receiving numbers haven't been impacted. Kupp has had over 96 yards per game over his last three outings, and I'd expect more of the same from the star wide receiver against the Seahawks.

The gamble on this wager is on DK Metcalf, who hasn't had over 75 receiving yards since a Week 7 loss to New Orleans. However, he's the team's best option at wide receiver with Tyler Lockett out due to protocols. If the Seahawks throw the ball, Metcalf will be the team's most targeted receiver.

PICK: Cooper Kupp and DK Metcalf 75+ receiving yards each (+150 at FOX Bet)

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.