National Football League NFL odds: 4 Super Bowl futures bets to make now to win next year's title 1 hour ago

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

It's never too early to wager on next year's Super Bowl champion! Now that the Los Angeles Rams have won it all, who's got next?

That's the question of the week after the fun Rams vs. Bengals matchup that took place in the Super Bowl. Nobody had the Bengals playing for the title a year ago, but Joe Burrow defied the odds and had Cincinnati on the cusp of history.

Every year, a team like the Bengals comes out of nowhere. In each of the last three seasons, a team that missed the playoffs advanced to the Super Bowl the following season — San Francisco, Tampa Bay and Cincinnati.

So, let's jump into it! Here are four teams worth taking a gamble on to pull off the feat in 2023 — with odds via FOX Bet.

Los Angeles Chargers +1800 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $190 total)

The Chargers just missed the playoffs, losing literally on the last play of the regular season in overtime. They have arguably the best young QB in the NFL in Justin Herbert — apologies to Joe Burrow — and talent surrounds him offensively. The foundation is there for another run next season.

They'll probably figure out the run defense one of these days, and Brandon Staley should improve in year two as head coach. Yes, they had multiple losses in games they should've won last season. Losses to Houston, Kansas City and Minnesota remain inexplicable.

The Chargers finished the season fourth in offense efficiency, and we know historically that carries over year-to-year more than defensive ratings. They were putrid (again) in Special Teams, and there's the aforementioned run defense.

Playing in a division with Patrick Mahomes is never fun, and maybe Aaron Rodgers heads to Denver. But Herbert's good enough to get this team to the Super Bowl by himself — similar to Burrow this season.

Minnesota Vikings +4000 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $410 total)

For the second season in a row, the Vikings dug themselves an early hole (1-3) and could not make the playoffs. Now Mike Zimmer is gone, replaced by Rams' OC Kevin O'Connell.

They'll go from playing conservative football to being aggressive. But you want to get in on the ground floor for the Vikings to win the division and make the Super Bowl because Aaron Rodgers might leave the Green Bay Packers. The rest of the division has two non-contenders in Chicago and Detroit. The Vikings were in the NFC title game in 2018 and then won a playoff game two years later.

The defense must be rebuilt — like the Bengals just did in free agency — because they'll need to supplement an explosive offense. The Vikings ranked sixth in explosive pass rate last season, primarily thanks to the exploits of star receiver Justin Jefferson who was fourth in the NFL in receptions, second in yards, 12th in YAC and second in receptions over 20 yards.

New York Giants +8500 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $860 total)

If you're looking for an NFC buy-low stock to grab, say hello to the Giants. This team had a win total of 7.5 and only won four games in 2021, woefully under-performing in every aspect. But, they pressed the upgrade button this season.

The Giants hired Brian Daboll, one of the best play-callers in the NFL, who turned Josh Allen into a star in Buffalo. The defense was only slightly below league average. As a reminder, they play in a division with the Cowboys (transition-filled offseason ahead?), Eagles (lots of QB questions) and Washington (ditto). The talent at the skill positions is Top 10-worthy in the NFL, with the only big question being the quarterback.

One of two things will happen: Daboll will unlock the best of Daniel Jones, or the Giants will make a splashy move and land Russell Wilson via trade.

Jacksonville Jaguars +10000 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

Last season, the Jaguars were an unmitigated disaster with first-year NFL coach Urban Meyer not making it to Christmas. One of their first-round picks (Travis Etienne) didn't play a snap due to injury. Even No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence — tabbed as a can't-miss prospect — led the NFL with 17 interceptions, and had an eight-game stretch with just one TD pass.

Now, the good news: They'll get an impact player with the No. 1 pick again, and they have the third-most cap space. Toss in QB-minded head coach Doug Pederson who won a Super Bowl with backup Nick Foles, and there's the potential for a quick turnaround.

It also helps that the division is there for the taking. The Texans are a tire fire, the Colts have QB issues and the Titans are due for regression after a fluky 12-5 season that ended with that brutal home playoff loss to the Bengals.

Before you laugh at my pizza wagers on the Jaguars to win the division, the AFC, and the Super Bowl, imagine how hard you would have laughed if I wrote that about the Bengals last year at this time.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

