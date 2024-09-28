National Football League NFL reportedly fines Rams $100K for shoving incident vs. 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk Published Sep. 28, 2024 6:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Los Angeles Rams' thrilling victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 came with a price — literally. The NFL issued a $100K fine to the Rams after a player not in uniform shoved 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk at the end of LA's 27-24 comeback win:

In the final seconds of the game, Aiyuk was trying to catch a lateral when Kamren Kinchens leveled him with a hard hit. He and Aiyuk then started jawing at each other on the sideline. Kinchens appeared to slap Aiyuk's helmet and Aiyuk responded with a shove. Other Rams personnel then became involved.

One of them was Derion Kendrick, who was in street clothes on the sideline and can be seen in the video shoving Aiyuk. Kendrick is one of many Rams players on injured reserve after he tore his ACL during training camp. He was personally fined $5,656 for the encounter.

Kinchens, a rookie third-round pick, was also given a fine. His was $3 less than Kendrick's.



