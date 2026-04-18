NFL Draft Blockbuster: Giants Trade Dexter Lawrence to Bengals for 10th Overall Pick

We are six days away from the NFL Draft, and the first top-10 pick has reportedly been traded.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, according to NFL Network, is being sent to the Cincinnati Bengals. In exchange, Cincinnati is sending the Giants the No. 10 overall pick in the draft, which starts next Thursday.

According to our Ralph Vacchiano, it's a straight swap: Lawrence for the No. 10 overall pick.

Lawrence is among the best in the NFL at his position, and he has been looking to be paid as such. The three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time second-team All-Pro pick wanted a new contract or to be traded.

The trade gives the Giants two top-10 picks (Nos. 5 and 10 overall) next Thursday night. It will signal a massive moment for the franchise, which is in its first offseason under new head coach John Harbaugh.

John Harbaugh will be thrilled to have a second top-10 pick as he rebuilds the Giants' roster. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Bengals, meanwhile, have been infamously short defensively during quarterback Joe Burrow's tenure with the team. In Lawrence, they get an elite player in the middle of the defensive line.

Lawrence isn't the only major offseason acquisition for the Bengals. They have also acquired linebacker Boye Mafe, who just won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, safety Bryan Cook and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen via free agency.

In FOX Sports draft analyst Rob Rang's last mock draft, which focused on the perfect pick for every team, he had the Giants taking Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 5 overall. Bucky Brooks compared Love to Jamaal Charles in his prospect breakdown.

In Geoff Schwartz's latest mock, he had the Giants taking Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa at No. 5. The common theme is that New York should look to complement quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabers on offense. However, it now also has to replace Lawrence.

With an eye on the 10th pick potentially, ESPN reported that general manager Joe Schoen had dinner with former Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson on Thursday night.