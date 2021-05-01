National Football League 2021 NFL Draft: Win $5,000 on Day 3 – for free – with Super 6 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

We have breaking news: Tom Brady was a sixth-round draft pick.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past 20-plus years, you may not have known that the man who has become the NFL’s G.O.A.T. was once the 199th pick with a skinny and awkward combine picture without his shirt on.

The point is that Day 3 is when the true steals of the draft are made. It is a day when the scouts uncover the hidden gems. And it is the time when championship teams find the right pieces. And for a third day, it is a chance for you to test your skills in FOX's Super 6 on the NFL Draft, where you could win $5,000 – absolutely for free.

It’s easy and fun to play. Just download the FOX Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device, answer six questions correctly and you could hit the jackpot bigger than Mr. Irrelevant. The best part of all is it’s free.

What are the questions you need to answer on Day 3? We're glad you asked.

Which position player will be the first pick of Round 4?

The best bets could be at linebacker where LSU's Jabril Cox and Duke’s Chris Rumph are the biggest names left out there. The run at cornerback at the end of Round 3 would make it appear that a defensive back would not likely be the spot at the start of Round 4. There are also some wide receivers like Shi Smith and Tylan Wallace that could be appealing.

Which conference will have the most draft picks in Round 4?

The safe bet has been the SEC on just about every one of these types of questions. After all, there have been 29 SEC players taken so far through three rounds. One conference to keep an eye on, however, could be the Big 12, which has only six players selected so far.I

In which round will the first kicker or punter be drafted?

There’s a chance that Jose Borregales from Miami – who won the Lou Groza Award for best kicker in the country – may be the only kicker drafted. Right now, he projects out to roughly a sixth-round draft pick on some mocks.

Which player position will be the final pick of the draft? (Mr. Irrelevant)

Over the last six drafts, only one position has been repeated as Mr. Irrelevant. That was tight end with Gerald Christian in 2015 and Caleb Wilson, both to the Cardinals. In fact, the last eight years have seen three tight ends go with the last pick (Justice Cunningham went to the Colts in 2013.)

How many trades will there be on Day 3?

This is when trades tend to get a little weird because teams try to dump picks from this year to get something next year in what could be a deeper draft. When you have a team like the Eagles, who have four sixth-round picks and two sevenths in a draft many feel is really only five deep, you might package to move up.

How many players from the FCS will be drafted in the 7th round?

This is an interesting question because the FCS players didn’t get the normal looks you would get through combines and such this year due to the spring playing of the season. In other words, the looks could be limited and the numbers could be really low.

Enter the FOX Super 6 NFL Draft Day 3 Draft-a-Thon contest, and you could win $5,000 absolutely for free! Just download the app and make your picks.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.