NFL Divisional Sunday Top Plays: Rams edge Bucs, Chiefs face Bills

Saturday in the NFL was a treat for football fans. Sunday's action started off even better.

After the 49ers and Bengals won thrillers on the first day of divisional-round action, the Los Angeles Rams visited the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and delivered an instant classic.

It was a wild contest, with the Rams ultimately surviving a monster comeback by the Buccaneers and holding on for a 30-27 win.

That game is followed by a titanic matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here are the top plays from Sunday in the NFL:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

The Devin Singletary Show

The Bills' starting running back was the star of their opening drive, touching the ball six times for 41 yards and the first touchdown of the game.

Mahomes magic

Patrick Mahomes showed off his legs on the Chiefs' first drive of the game, scoring a touchdown on the ground to tie the game 7-7.

Los Angeles Rams 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27

Testing the secondary

After forcing a punt on Tampa's first drive, Los Angeles took over and got the ball rolling early.

Matthew Stafford was poised in the pocket to start off, going 5-of-7 for 81 yards in a well-orchestrated push that ended in a chip-shot field goal.

Hi, my name is …

The Rams can beat you in a number of ways, and they showed that in their second possession with a well-drawn-up scoring play from Sean McVay designed for Kendall Blanton, who hauled in his first TD reception ever. What a spot to do so in.

Looking 'em off

Stafford was bound to go deep at some point in this one, and he found his favorite target with a doozy of a look-off to confuse Tampa's secondary, before dialing up a deep shot to Cooper Kupp, who made a man miss en route to a 70-yard touchdown.

Defense wins

If L.A. was going to win this game, it was going to have to stifle Tom Brady. It did so in the first half, thwarting Brady's final attempt for points before halftime with an impressive INT grab from Nick Scott.

Game of inches

L.A. had a chance to go up 27-3 following the INT, but Cam Akers fumbled near the goal line in what was an incredible save from Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa temporarily stopped the bleeding, and headed into the break with a 20-3 deficit after recovering the fumble.

Not letting up

The Rams came out in the third quarter and continued to apply pressure on the Buccaneers, marching down the field on their second drive of the quarter to take a 27-3 lead.

Signs of life

After forcing a fumble to get the ball back, Brady and the Buccaneers' offense finally found the end zone at the end of the third quarter, cutting the Rams' lead to 27-13.

Back-to-back turnovers

Just when the Buccaneers appeared to have signs of life, Von Miller recorded a sack and fumble recovery to stall the Buccaneers' momentum.

But the Rams gave the ball right back, to give the Buccaneers another shot.

One strep closer

With the Rams seemingly in control of this game late in the fourth quarter, Brady connected with Mike Evans for a 55-yard touchdown to make it a one-possession game.

Another break

The Buccaneers needed a turnover to have a legitimate chance to tie the game after their previous touchdown, and that's exactly what they got with a forced fumble and recovery.

Playoff Lenny!

To tie the game and complete the comeback, Leonard Fournette scored his second touchdown of the game to knot the game at 27-all.

Old reliable

With the game on the line, Stafford leaned on Kupp to come through in the clutch.

Kupp made good on Stafford's faith in him, recording two huge catches to put the Rams in field goal range to walk away with a 30-27 win and advance to the NFC Championship Game.

