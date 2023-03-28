National Football League NFL approves rule change allowing players to wear No. 0; Calvin Ridley to change jerseys Published Mar. 28, 2023 4:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL owners voted to pass a rule change at the league's annual meeting Tuesday that will allow players to wear No. 0 on their jerseys, building on the 2021 change that removed several jersey number restrictions and allowed most non-linemen to wear numbers 1-49.

Newly acquired Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley became the first current player to announce that he will take advantage of the new rules and switch his jersey to No. 0 in 2023.

Dallas Cowboys superstar linebacker Micah Parsons also tweeted that he would attempt to change his number to zero. Parsons, the runner-up for NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022, currently wears No. 11.

The Philadelphia Eagles proposed the change earlier this month.

The rule allows:

Quarterbacks to choose from 0-19

Defensive backs 0-49

Fullbacks, Tight ends, and Wide receivers 0-49 and 80-89

Linebackers 0-59 and 90-99

Offensive lineman will remain relegated to 50-79

Defensive Linemen can wear 50-79 and 90-99

Punters and placekickers can wear 0-49 and 90-99

Offensive linemen are still only allowed to choose numbers between 50 and 79, while defensive linemen can wear Nos. 50-79 and 90-99.

College football players have been permitted to wear No. 0 since the 2020 season.

