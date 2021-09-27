National Football League
Football odds: Why you should bet on Ole Miss to cover against Alabama, more Football odds: Why you should bet on Ole Miss to cover against Alabama, more
National Football League

Football odds: Why you should bet on Ole Miss to cover against Alabama, more

1 hour ago

By Sam Panayotovich
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

While the world is watching an offensive explosion between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at Jerry World tonight, I’m already turning my attention to the weekend ahead.

There are a couple of great matchups this weekend, so let's break down which wagers you should target before the lines move.

Here are my early week best bets (7-7-1 YTD), with lines via FOX Bet:

Ole Miss (+14.5 at FOX Bet) at Alabama

This is too many points to spot the Rebels offense.

Nobody has banged the Matt Corral for Heisman drum harder than yours truly, and I cannot wait to see what he and Lane Kiffin have in store for the Crimson Tide with an extra week to prepare.

It’s always dangerous betting against Nick Saban, but this Alabama defense is going to give up plenty of points and big plays. 

I’ll gladly take over two scores in a game that should be an absolute track meet with a total of 77.5.

PICK: Ole Miss (+14.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 14.5 points (or win outright)

Baltimore Ravens (+1.5 at FOX Bet) at Denver Broncos

Finally, Denver gets a team with a pulse.

After opening the season against the Giants, Jaguars, and Jets – who are a combined 0-9 – the Broncos will face their toughest test to date in former league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Also, injuries are starting to take a toll on Denver with Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Josey Jewell, and Ronald Darby all getting hurt over the last few weeks, and Bradley Chubb still on injured reserve.

I’ll go against this overvalued Broncos squad with no hesitation.

PICK: Ravens (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

PICK: Six-point teaser: Vikings from +1.5 to +7.5 vs Browns; Lions from +3 to +9 vs. Bears (-115 at FOX Bet)

If you’re not familiar, a two-team teaser allows you to move a side or total six points. But you must win both legs of the teaser to cash. Let’s tease Minnesota up through the 3 and 7 and move Detroit from +3 to +9.

The Vikings are literally two plays away from being 3-0, and their offense has put together three straight 400-yard performances. There’s a lot to like with them getting over a touchdown in the Death Star.

And I’m giddy thinking about morphing a Matt Nagy-led team in the Bears into a nine-point favorite. That’s easy math to get behind. Realistically, Chicago might have the worst offensive line in the entire league. No hyperbole.

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
Top Moments: Cowboys vs. Eagles
National Football League

Top Moments: Cowboys vs. Eagles

Top Moments: Cowboys vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys lead the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East clash on MNF. Check out the highlights!
7 mins ago
NFL Week 4 Odds: Opening Lines
National Football League

NFL Week 4 Odds: Opening Lines

NFL Week 4 Odds: Opening Lines
Week 3 in the NFL doesn't need to be over for you to make your bets on Week 4. Check out the opening lines here.
2 hours ago
Bucs, Rams Move Up In Super Bowl Odds
National Football League

Bucs, Rams Move Up In Super Bowl Odds

Bucs, Rams Move Up In Super Bowl Odds
Super Bowl odds are on the move, and Tom Brady and the Bucs are back on top despite a Week 3 loss to the Rams.
2 hours ago
NFL Week 3 Betting Results, Lines
National Football League

NFL Week 3 Betting Results, Lines

NFL Week 3 Betting Results, Lines
Sunday ended with a bang in the NFL. Check out who covered, how big the upsets were and more in the Week 3 betting recap.
2 hours ago
How To Bet Eagles-Cowboys
National Football League

How To Bet Eagles-Cowboys

How To Bet Eagles-Cowboys
One of the NFL's oldest rivalries kicks off again. Here's what you need to know to make your bets on Eagles-Cowboys.
3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes