NFL alternate uniforms: Cowboys, Giants, Pats, more

NFL season is right around the corner, and fans are going to be treated to some fresh looks when their teams take the field.

That's thanks to the league's decision to get rid of its one-helmet rule, allowing teams more flexibility with their uniforms. Any team that wants to add a second helmet will have to make that decision by July 31, and several have already rolled in.

Who will be the winners and losers this year? We'll let you decide.

Let's check out which teams have released their alternates so far.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have announced that they will wear throwback uniforms — including the classic white helmet — for their Thanksgiving game against the New York Giants.

The game will air on 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers will sport a new black helmet to be worn with their all-black uniform.

What a sleek look for the Panthers!

Houston Texans

The Texans are presenting a bold, ‘Battle Red’ jersey and helmet for its alternate look.

New England Patriots

The Patriots will bring back "Pat Patriot" and their white helmet as their throwbacks.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints revealed their new helmets, going heavy with black.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are going to bring back their classic kelly green jerseys, hearkening back to the Randall Cunningham era.

New York Giants

The New York Giants are returning to their classic blue uniforms and helmets.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta will feature a new red helmet to pair with their 1966 throwbacks.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Football Team changed their name to the Commanders, which means a new uniform set, and a new logo, including a black alternate.

Stay tuned for updates

