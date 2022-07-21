National Football League
NFL alternate uniforms: Cowboys, Giants, Pats, more NFL alternate uniforms: Cowboys, Giants, Pats, more
National Football League

NFL alternate uniforms: Cowboys, Giants, Pats, more

3 hours ago

NFL season is right around the corner, and fans are going to be treated to some fresh looks when their teams take the field.

That's thanks to the league's decision to get rid of its one-helmet rule, allowing teams more flexibility with their uniforms. Any team that wants to add a second helmet will have to make that decision by July 31, and several have already rolled in.

Who will be the winners and losers this year? We'll let you decide.

Let's check out which teams have released their alternates so far. 

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have announced that they will wear throwback uniforms — including the classic white helmet — for their Thanksgiving game against the New York Giants.

The game will air on 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app. FOX Sports Dallas Cowboys writer David Helman has more on the story here.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers will sport a new black helmet to be worn with their all-black uniform.

What a sleek look for the Panthers! 

Houston Texans

The Texans are presenting a bold, ‘Battle Red’ jersey and helmet for its alternate look.

New England Patriots

The Patriots will bring back "Pat Patriot" and their white helmet as their throwbacks. 

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints revealed their new helmets, going heavy with black. 

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are going to bring back their classic kelly green jerseys, hearkening back to the Randall Cunningham era. 

New York Giants

The New York Giants are returning to their classic blue uniforms and helmets. 

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta will feature a new red helmet to pair with their 1966 throwbacks. 

Washington Commanders 

The Washington Football Team changed their name to the Commanders, which means a new uniform set, and a new logo, including a black alternate. 

Stay tuned for updates

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Madden 99 Club: Rams' Aaron Donald earns honor for 6th time
National Football League

Madden 99 Club: Rams' Aaron Donald earns honor for 6th time

33 mins ago
New York Giants turn back clock with old-school blueprint
National Football League

New York Giants turn back clock with old-school blueprint

1 hour ago
Kyler Murray agrees to extension with Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray agrees to extension with Arizona Cardinals

1 hour ago
Cowboys to wear throwbacks on Thanksgiving
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys to wear throwbacks on Thanksgiving

2 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign TE Kyle Rudolph in post-Gronk era
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign TE Kyle Rudolph in post-Gronk era

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes