National Football League NFL world thrilled over throwback helmet and uniform policy for 2022-23 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Your favorite squad might look a bit different after next season.

And that's because – to many fans' and players' delight – the NFL's one-helmet rule is no more.

On Thursday, the league announced it has adopted a new policy that will allow players to wear a second, alternate helmet starting in 2022 – three years after options for alternate jerseys were expanded in 2018.

Back in 1994, the NFL began allowing throwback uniforms in an effort to commemorate its 75th season, but in 2013, the use of a second helmet was halted over concerns that alternating between different helmets in the same season put players’ safety at risk.

The one-helmet rule made matching both classic and alternate uniforms more difficult, and thus, many teams did away with throwback uniforms altogether.

However, the NFL’s new plan loosens prior restrictions and provides teams with the freedom to wear the alternate helmet alongside classic, throwback or Color Rush uniforms, so long as all alternate helmets are properly fitted and all players have ample opportunity to practice in the second helmets prior to wearing them in a game.

In addition, both primary and alternate helmets must be the same make, model and size, and all players must get fitted for both helmets at the same time while at training camp.

Teams that intend to have an alternate-color helmet for the 2022-23 season must inform the NFL of their plan to do so by the end of July.

This new policy opens up countless uniform possibilities that football fans have missed seeing in recent years. Starting next season, fans could see the return of white helmets for the Dallas Cowboys, silver helmets for the Seattle Seahawks, Kelly green for the Philadelphia Eagles – who haven't worn their throwback uniforms since the 2010 season – and Creamsicle orange and Bucco Bruce-adorned uniforms for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 2022 season could also bring about the return of the New England Patriots' Pat Patriot, the Atlanta Falcons' red-and-black throwback gradient jersey and Tennessee's Oilers throwback – which had Titans players celebrating on social media.

Here's how the rest of the NFL world reacted to the news.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.