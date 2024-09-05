National Football League
NFC South Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Since its formation in 2002, the NFC South has been a competitive division with a variety of teams claiming the title. Check out the complete list of NFC South champions including year, team and record.

  • 2023: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)
  • 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
  • 2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)
  • 2020: New Orleans Saints (12-4)
  • 2019: New Orleans Saints (13-3)
  • 2018: New Orleans Saints (13-3)
  • 2017: New Orleans Saints (11-5)
  • 2016: Atlanta Falcons (11-5)
  • 2015: Carolina Panthers (15-1)
  • 2014: Carolina Panthers (7-8-1)
  • 2013: Carolina Panthers (12-4)
  • 2012: Atlanta Falcons (13-3)
  • 2011: New Orleans Saints (13-3)
  • 2010: Atlanta Falcons (13-3)

  • 2009: New Orleans Saints (13-3)
  • 2008: Carolina Panthers (12-4)
  • 2007: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)
  • 2006: New Orleans Saints (10-6)
  • 2005: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)
  • 2004: Atlanta Falcons (11-5)
  • 2003: Carolina Panthers (11-5)
  • 2002: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)

Who has won the most NFC South championships?

The New Orleans Saints have won the most NFC South division titles since the division’s creation in 2002.

Below is a list of each team and how many times they have won the division:

  • New Orleans Saints – 7
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 6
  • Carolina Panthers – 5
  • Atlanta Falcons – 4
