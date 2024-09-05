National Football League NFC South Champions: Complete list of winners by year Published Sep. 5, 2024 3:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Since its formation in 2002, the NFC South has been a competitive division with a variety of teams claiming the title. Check out the complete list of NFC South champions including year, team and record.

NFC South Champions

2009: New Orleans Saints (13-3)

2008: Carolina Panthers (12-4)

2007: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

2006: New Orleans Saints (10-6)

2005: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

2004: Atlanta Falcons (11-5)

2003: Carolina Panthers (11-5)

2002: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)

Who has won the most NFC South championships?

The New Orleans Saints have won the most NFC South division titles since the division’s creation in 2002.

Below is a list of each team and how many times they have won the division:

New Orleans Saints – 7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 6

Carolina Panthers – 5

Atlanta Falcons – 4

