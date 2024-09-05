National Football League
NFC South Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Published Sep. 5, 2024 3:07 p.m. ET
Since its formation in 2002, the NFC South has been a competitive division with a variety of teams claiming the title. Check out the complete list of NFC South champions including year, team and record.
NFC South Champions
- 2023: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)
- 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
- 2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)
- 2020: New Orleans Saints (12-4)
- 2019: New Orleans Saints (13-3)
- 2018: New Orleans Saints (13-3)
- 2017: New Orleans Saints (11-5)
- 2016: Atlanta Falcons (11-5)
- 2015: Carolina Panthers (15-1)
- 2014: Carolina Panthers (7-8-1)
- 2013: Carolina Panthers (12-4)
- 2012: Atlanta Falcons (13-3)
- 2011: New Orleans Saints (13-3)
- 2010: Atlanta Falcons (13-3)
- 2009: New Orleans Saints (13-3)
- 2008: Carolina Panthers (12-4)
- 2007: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)
- 2006: New Orleans Saints (10-6)
- 2005: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)
- 2004: Atlanta Falcons (11-5)
- 2003: Carolina Panthers (11-5)
- 2002: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)
Who has won the most NFC South championships?
The New Orleans Saints have won the most NFC South division titles since the division’s creation in 2002.
Below is a list of each team and how many times they have won the division:
- New Orleans Saints – 7
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 6
- Carolina Panthers – 5
- Atlanta Falcons – 4
