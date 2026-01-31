Draft Bust to Super Bowl QB: Who's the Next Sam Darnold? 5 Names to Watch

Perhaps the best story of Super Bowl LX is Sam Darnold’s redemption arc.

Once labeled a draft bust with the Jets, the 2018 No. 3 overall pick has finally cemented himself as a top-10 quarterback in the NFL. A year after crumbling down the stretch for a 14-win Vikings team, Darnold has played the best football of his career to lead the Seahawks to the Super Bowl, where they'll face the Patriots on Sunday.

In two playoff games this season, Darnold has completed 69.8% of his passes for 470 yards and four touchdowns with zero turnovers. That includes 346 passing yards and three scores in the NFC Championship Game.

So, who will be the next Darnold — the next quarterback to shed the bust label and become a consistent, top-tier player in the NFL?

Here are five names to watch in 2026 and beyond:

Jones looked like an MVP candidate amid the Colts’ historic start to 2025 on offense, but a fractured fibula hindered his effectiveness before an Achilles tear ended his season in early December. In 13 games, the former Giants first-round pick completed 68.0% of his passes for 3,101 yards with 24 total touchdowns (19 passing, five rushing) and 11 turnovers (eight interceptions, three lost fumbles).

If his Achilles recovery goes smoothly, Jones could pick up right where he left off in writing a new chapter of his career. The Colts appear intent on re-signing the free agent.

Coach Shane Steichen and the Colts could try to recapture their 2025 early-season magic with quarterback Daniel Jones next season. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

At times, Jones played so well filling in for the injured Brock Purdy last season that some league observers wondered if the 49ers should stick with him as the starter. In eight starts, Jones completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards (268.9 passing yards per game) and 13 touchdowns against six interceptions with a 97.4 passer rating. He threw multiple touchdowns in five games.

Mac Jones (10) impressed as a capable fill-in for Brock Purdy. Though Jones is signed for 2026, some QB-needy teams may come looking for a veteran to start. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

A former Patriots first-round pick, Jones is under contract next season with San Francisco, which remains committed to Purdy as its franchise quarterback. The right trade offer could get the Niners to give up Jones’ rights.

Assuming the Colts re-sign Daniel Jones, Richardson becomes expendable via trade.

With patience and the right coaching staff to develop him, could Richardson unlock the potential that made him the No. 4 overall pick in 2023? He’s a big, athletic quarterback with an impressive physique and a rocket launcher for an arm, though his processing in the pocket and short/intermediate throws need work.

Richardson has been plagued by injuries and inefficiency early in his NFL career, but he has a multitude of tools that still could be developed. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Whenever he’s had the chance to start for the Packers over the past two seasons, filling in for Jordan Love, Willis has shown how much he’s improved since the Titans drafted him in the third round in 2022.

His Week 17 performance this past season, in particular — an 85.7% completion rate for 288 yards and a touchdown plus nine carries for 60 yards and two more scores to lead Green Bay over Baltimore — was a masterclass in dual-threat quarterbacking.

Willis put on a show against the Ravens in December, making him an interesting free agent this offseason. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

An unrestricted free agent this spring, Willis could receive low-end starting quarterback money on the open market. The Dolphins are a team to watch, given Willis' connection to general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, both of whom were in Green Bay last season.

Like Darnold, Wilson failed to be the Jets' franchise quarterback. Who’s to say he can’t experience a similar turnaround as the Seahawks star?

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Wilson has played in only four regular-season games since his days in New York, all of which came in 2025 with the Dolphins (no starts). After Tua Tagovailoa’s late-season benching, Wilson was passed over by then-Miami coach Mike McDaniel, who elected to roll with rookie Quinn Ewers.

Wilson (0) was passed over for rookie Quinn Ewers (14) as Miami's QB2. The former No. 2 overall pick may need another change of scenery to prove he's not a draft bust. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Wilson is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Maybe he can wiggle himself into a situation where there’s an open quarterback battle and show that he’s grown since the start of his career.