National Football League New York Jets reportedly selected to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' Published Jul. 12, 2023 11:15 a.m. ET

Get ready to see even more of Aaron Rodgers prior to his official New York Jets debut.

The Jets have been selected to be on the upcoming season of HBO's "Hard Knocks," ESPN reported Wednesday.

While teams can volunteer to participate in the show, it didn't appear that a team stepped up to the plate to do that this season. The decision of which team would be on "Hard Knocks" came much later than usual (for reference, the Detroit Lions were announced as the team selected for "Hard Knocks" in March of last year).

As the months went by without a team volunteering, it appeared likely that the Jets would be picked for the show as they met the required guidelines. The NFL can force a team to do the show if they don't have a first-year coach, haven't made the playoffs in the last two years, and haven't been on the show in the last 10 seasons. The Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders were the other three teams that met those guidelines.

The Jets' acquisition of Rodgers following a promising 2022 season made them the most intriguing option among those four teams in the eyes of many. However, Jets coach Robert Saleh made it clear his team didn't have a desire to be on the show.

"I know there are several teams that would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building," Saleh told reporters in June. "We’re just not one of them."

Of the last 10 teams to participate in the traditional version of "Hard Knocks," four of them have gone on to make the playoffs later that season. The Jets were featured on the show back in 2010. The team went 11-5 that season and made the playoffs for a second straight year.

The Jets are set to open training camp on July 19 and will be playing in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3.

