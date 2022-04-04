New York Giants New York Giants QB Daniel Jones 'ready to go' after neck injury 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Giants are confident that the neck injury quarterback Daniel Jones suffered late last year that cost him the final six games of the season will not be a long-term problem.

"I'll be cleared and ready to go," Jones said Monday on the first day of the Giants' offseason workout program, per ESPN. "I'm excited. I'm excited to get going here. I appreciate the support, but it's my job to do my role, to prepare this team, to prepare myself to play as well as I can, and put this team in position to win games. So I take that responsibility very seriously and that is what I'm focused on."

The 24-year-old QB went 4-7 last season as the Giants' starter before his injury derailed the rest of his season. He completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Giants finished 4-13 last season, the third-worst record behind the Detroit Lions (3-13-1) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14). Jones has gone 12-25 with the Giants all-time.

Jones — the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft — is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Giants have to make a decision on whether to exercise a fifth-year option worth $22.4 million for 2023.

"We'll see, and we'll take care of that," Jones said. "We'll do that when it comes up. But I'm focused on what we're doing here and preparing and taking advantage of every day we have here together."

"For me, like I said, my focus is on preparing myself," Jones continued. "I take full responsibility for how I played. We haven't won enough games. We haven't scored enough points. We haven't done things well enough.

"I take responsibility for that as a quarterback. You play a big role in those things. That is what I'm focused on. I'm working on improving and making sure myself as well as the offense and team is ready to go daily."

Get more from New York Giants Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.