New York Giants hire Angela Baker to join coaching staff

19 mins ago

The New York Giants and head coach Brian Daboll have hired a second female assistant coach, Angela Baker.

Baker, 29, joins the Giants' organization as a minority coaching fellow and offensive quality control coach.

Baker, who previously spent time with the Cleveland Browns as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, joins Laura Young, who was hired last month as the team's director of coaching operations after a stint with the Buffalo Bills as player services coordinator, per ESPN.

The new hire comes less than two years after Hannah Burnett became the first woman hired by the Giants as a full-time area scout.

Most recently, Baker was the kickers and punters, special teams and defensive quality control coach for the University of Redlands, a Division III program in Southern California, per the New York Post.

Baker was also a standout athlete for the Pittsburgh Passion — a women's American football team based in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area — in the full-contact Women’s Football Alliance and was a seven-time All-American, according to the Redlands website.

