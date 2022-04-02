New York Giants
New York Giants eye QB Sam Howell ahead of NFL Draft New York Giants eye QB Sam Howell ahead of NFL Draft
New York Giants

New York Giants eye QB Sam Howell ahead of NFL Draft

2 hours ago

Four members of the New York Giants coaching staff were in Chapel Hill this week to watch Sam Howell, perhaps planning for the North Carolina quarterback's career in a darker shade of blue.

Director of player development Tim McDonnell and quarterback coach Shea Tierney were both reported at Howell's Pro Day, and Ian Rapoport revealed that the Giants had four executives watching the QB work out. 

With three of the top 40 picks in the NFL Draft — which begins on April 28 — and two third-round selections, the Giants have some flexibility, and at the very least seem interested in the UNC gunslinger. 

Howell would join a QB room with former Tobacco Road rival Daniel Jones, who has led the Giants' offense since being selected with the sixth overall selection in 2019. 

Jones has shown flashes of becoming an effective dual-threat quarterback, racking up 1,000 rushing yards on just 172 career carries, but his time in the Big Apple has also been defined by inaccuracy and unblocked defenders. In 37 career starts, Jones has completed just 62.8% of his passes, and the fleet-footed quarterback has needed every bit of his foot speed to evade a near-constant pass rush — New York finished with the third-worst offensive line per PFF last season and the second-worst in 2020. 

The Giants have offered Jones top-down, steadfast support despite these struggles, with former coach Joe Judge stating that benching Jones was "not an option," and co-owner John Mara adding that the organization had done "everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here."

New York also acquired former Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor this offseason, giving new head coach Brian Daboll an opportunity to reaffirm the pecking order at QB. 

Taylor "came in as a backup," Daboll said. "Again, you’ve seen Daniel here the last few years, I’ve said this before: I think he’s got good athleticism, he’s made some really good throws."

So with an internally-popular quarterback and a proven backup, what has Howell shown to attract the G-Men's interest ahead of the 2022 Draft. 

Howell entered the 2022 draft cycle as one of the class' elite prospects. 

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre projected Howell as the ninth-overall pick (to Tennessee) in his first mock draft last May. He's listed as fourth QB off the board behind JT Daniels, Desmond Ridder and Spencer Rattler

Like the other quarterbacks projected in the top 10, however, Howell's pro prospects cratered in 2021. 

His lofty draft stock stemmed from a breakout 2020 season when he passed for 3,586 yards and 30 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Howell's regression in 2021 was stark, as he threw six fewer touchdown passes while shaving five points off his completion percentage and 500 yards off his passing totals. 

Howell has fallen outside of McIntyre's first round entirely, but with one of the class' strongest arms and three years of experience, he could be a target for teams hoping for a Russell Wilson-esque steal out of the Tar Heel State

Get more from New York Giants Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL Free Agency Tracker: Xavien Howard gets record-setting deal
National Football League

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Xavien Howard gets record-setting deal

53 mins ago
Why are Jerry Jones, Cowboys standing pat this offseason?
Dallas Cowboys

Why are Jerry Jones, Cowboys standing pat this offseason?

1 day ago
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season

March 23
Baker Mayfield's next team? Giants, Steelers should be in hunt
National Football League

Baker Mayfield's next team? Giants, Steelers should be in hunt

March 21
2022 NFL Draft: Seahawks, Giants, Jets among teams with work to do
National Football League

2022 NFL Draft: Seahawks, Giants, Jets among teams with work to do

March 18
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes