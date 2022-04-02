New York Giants New York Giants eye QB Sam Howell ahead of NFL Draft 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Four members of the New York Giants coaching staff were in Chapel Hill this week to watch Sam Howell, perhaps planning for the North Carolina quarterback's career in a darker shade of blue.

Director of player development Tim McDonnell and quarterback coach Shea Tierney were both reported at Howell's Pro Day, and Ian Rapoport revealed that the Giants had four executives watching the QB work out.

With three of the top 40 picks in the NFL Draft — which begins on April 28 — and two third-round selections, the Giants have some flexibility, and at the very least seem interested in the UNC gunslinger.

Howell would join a QB room with former Tobacco Road rival Daniel Jones, who has led the Giants' offense since being selected with the sixth overall selection in 2019.

Jones has shown flashes of becoming an effective dual-threat quarterback, racking up 1,000 rushing yards on just 172 career carries, but his time in the Big Apple has also been defined by inaccuracy and unblocked defenders. In 37 career starts, Jones has completed just 62.8% of his passes, and the fleet-footed quarterback has needed every bit of his foot speed to evade a near-constant pass rush — New York finished with the third-worst offensive line per PFF last season and the second-worst in 2020.

The Giants have offered Jones top-down, steadfast support despite these struggles, with former coach Joe Judge stating that benching Jones was "not an option," and co-owner John Mara adding that the organization had done "everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here."

New York also acquired former Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor this offseason, giving new head coach Brian Daboll an opportunity to reaffirm the pecking order at QB.

Taylor "came in as a backup," Daboll said. "Again, you’ve seen Daniel here the last few years, I’ve said this before: I think he’s got good athleticism, he’s made some really good throws."

So with an internally-popular quarterback and a proven backup, what has Howell shown to attract the G-Men's interest ahead of the 2022 Draft.

Howell entered the 2022 draft cycle as one of the class' elite prospects.

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre projected Howell as the ninth-overall pick (to Tennessee) in his first mock draft last May. He's listed as fourth QB off the board behind JT Daniels, Desmond Ridder and Spencer Rattler.

Like the other quarterbacks projected in the top 10, however, Howell's pro prospects cratered in 2021.

His lofty draft stock stemmed from a breakout 2020 season when he passed for 3,586 yards and 30 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Howell's regression in 2021 was stark, as he threw six fewer touchdown passes while shaving five points off his completion percentage and 500 yards off his passing totals.

Howell has fallen outside of McIntyre's first round entirely, but with one of the class' strongest arms and three years of experience, he could be a target for teams hoping for a Russell Wilson-esque steal out of the Tar Heel State

