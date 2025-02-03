National Football League Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl appearances? Published Feb. 3, 2025 6:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Every year, the Super Bowl is one of the biggest events in the world. It's a game that draws millions of eyeballs and can make or break careers.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LIX in a rematch of the championship game from just two years ago. Neither the Chiefs nor the Eagles are in the top five for Super Bowl appearances, though.

At the top of the list are the New England Patriots, who have made 11 trips to the big game, most of those with Tom Brady. After that, the list gets pretty crowded, with four teams tied for the second-most appearances.

So which teams have appeared in the Super Bowl the most? Here is the list.

Most Super Bowl appearances by NFL franchise, ranked:

Most Super Bowl wins by NFL franchise, ranked:

