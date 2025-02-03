Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl appearances?
Every year, the Super Bowl is one of the biggest events in the world. It's a game that draws millions of eyeballs and can make or break careers.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LIX in a rematch of the championship game from just two years ago. Neither the Chiefs nor the Eagles are in the top five for Super Bowl appearances, though.
At the top of the list are the New England Patriots, who have made 11 trips to the big game, most of those with Tom Brady. After that, the list gets pretty crowded, with four teams tied for the second-most appearances.
So which teams have appeared in the Super Bowl the most? Here is the list.
Most Super Bowl appearances by NFL franchise, ranked:
- 1. New England Patriots - 11 appearances (6-5)
- 2. (tie) Pittsburgh Steelers - 8 appearances (6-2)
- 2. (tie) Dallas Cowboys - 8 appearances (5-3)
- 2. (tie) San Francisco 49ers - 8 appearances (5-3)
- 2. (tie) Denver Broncos - 8 appearances (3-5)
- 6. Kansas City Chiefs - 7 appearances (4-2)
- 7. (tie) Green Bay Packers - 5 appearances (4-1)
- 7. (tie) New York Giants - 5 appearances (4-1)
- 7. (tie) Washington Commanders - 5 appearances (3-2)
- 7. (tie) Las Vegas Raiders - 5 appearances (3-2)
- 7. (tie) Miami Dolphins - 5 appearances (2-3)
- 7. (tie) Los Angeles Rams - 5 appearances (2-3)
- 7. (tie) Philadelphia Eagles - 5 appearances (1-3)
Most Super Bowl wins by NFL franchise, ranked:
- 1. (tie) New England Patriots - 6 wins
- 1. (tie) Pittsburgh Steelers - 6 wins
- 3. (tie) Dallas Cowboys - 5 wins
- 3. (tie) San Francisco 49ers - 5 wins
- 5. (tie) Kansas City Chiefs - 4 wins
- 5. (tie) Green Bay Packers - 4 wins
- 5. (tie) New York Giants - 4 wins
- 8. (tie) Denver Broncos - 3 wins
- 8. (tie) Las Vegas Raiders - 3 wins
- 8. (tie) Washington Commanders - 3 wins
