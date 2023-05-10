National Football League
New Orleans Saints sign TE Foster Moreau to 3-year contract after cancer diagnosis
Published May. 10, 2023

Just two months after the revelation that he had cancer, tight end Foster Moreau has signed a new contract to continue his NFL career.

Moreau signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, which was first reported by ESPN. The deal includes $8 million guaranteed and $3 million in incentives.

Moreau spent the last four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. This past season, Moreau logged 33 receptions for a career-high 420 yards and two touchdowns.

Moreau joins a Saints tight end group that includes Juwan Johnson, who had seven touchdowns last season, and the do-everything Taysom Hill. New Orleans traded tight end Adam Trautman to the Denver Broncos in April.

Moreau will catch passes from a familiar face in quarterback Derek Carr, who signed with the Saints this offseason after being released by the Raiders in February.

New Orleans is coming off a 7-10 season and entering year two with head coach Dennis Allen, who is also reunited with Carr (Allen was the Raiders head coach at the beginning of 2014, Carr's rookie season).

National Football League
New Orleans Saints
Foster Moreau
