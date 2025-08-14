National Football League New Orleans Saints Sign DE Jeremiah Martin, Waive Rookie QB Hunter Dekkers Published Aug. 14, 2025 4:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New Orleans Saints signed free agent defensive end Jeremiah Martin and waived rookie quarterback Hunter Dekkers on Thursday, New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis said.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Martin is entering his third NFL season since being signed as an undrafted free agent by Cleveland after the 2023 draft.

He spent last season on practice squads for three teams: the Browns, New York Giants and Green Bay.

Martin played college football for five seasons between 2018 and 2022, three with Texas A&M and two with Washington.

Dekkers, signed as an undrafted rookie following a tryout after last spring's draft, has now been waived twice since the beginning of training camp.

He's been the Saints' lone left-handed QB but did not appear in New Orleans' preseason opener last weekend against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Dekkers was among four QBs on the roster for that game, along with Spencer Rattler, who started the game; second-round draft choice Tyler Shough; and 2023 fourth-round draft choice Jake Haener.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

