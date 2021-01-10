National Football League Saints Put Clamps on the Bears 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second game on Super Wild Card Sunday was exciting for more than one reason.

The New Orleans Saints' win over the Chicago Bears was aired on not only CBS, but Nickelodeon, which made for some great internet laughs and images.

But more on that later.

Drew Brees earned his ninth career playoff win in 17 tries, and the Saints will now host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round, after a 21-9 win over Chicago on Sunday.

Here are the key takeaways from this NFC playoff matchup:

1. That Saints D though!

New Orleans caught the Chicago offense in a bear trap and refused to let it go.

The Bears weren't able to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball, and the numbers bear that out.

Chicago ended the day with just 11 first downs, 49 total plays (as opposed to 72 for New Orleans), and 289 total yards, including 191 yards passing and 48 yards on the ground.

Mitch Trubisky completed 19 of 29 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown, but Chicago's best offensive drive came on the final possession of the game, when the Bears went 99 yards across 11 plays to score a touchdown as time expired.

The nine points allowed by the Saints defense represents the fifth time New Orleans has held an opponent under 10 points this season.

In other words, it didn't matter that New Orleans only scored 21 points, far below its season average of 30.1.

Defense won the day.

2. Saints book date with Bucs

A true matchup for the ages is now on-tap for the Divisional Round, when Brees' Saints host division rival Tampa Bay next week, with Tom Brady getting a third crack at New Orleans, after being swept by the Saints during the regular season.

New Orleans hosted Tampa Bay in Week 1, earning a 34-23 win, followed by a 38-3 drubbing of the Bucs in Tampa Bay in Week 9.

All eyes will be on the two legendary quarterbacks, and both put on strong showings in their opening playoff matchups.

Brady completed 22 of 40 passes for 381 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 31-23 win over Washington on Saturday night, and on Sunday, Brees finished 28-of-39 passing for 265 yards and two TDs in the Saints' win.

History will indeed continue to be made when the two face off yet again.

3. NFL x Nickelodeon = FUN

The Saints slimed the Bears.

Literally!!!

In addition to airing on CBS, the Saints-Bears game also aired on Nickelodeon. And it was great.

Here are the best NFL-Nickelodeon moments on Twitter, beginning with Trubisky winning the first-ever Nickelodeon Valuable Player award.

