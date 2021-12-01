National Football League New England Patriots surge up to second spot in latest Herd Hierarchy 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The cream might be rising to the top in the NFL, but there is still plenty of churning taking place below the surface.

In Colin Cowherd 's latest Herd Hierarchy, three previously unranked teams have made a return to " The Herd " host's weekly top 10.

Find out which squad Colin Cowherd thinks is the best in the league after Week 12.

Here are the squads that make up Cowherd's top 10 going into Week 13, along with some insights from FOX Bet .

(Note: All odds information current as of Tuesday.)

Overall record: 7-4 | Last week: Dallas Cowboys lost 36-33 (OT) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "I don't doubt the personnel. These seasons are long, and they're in a slump. I'll keep them at No. 10 for now."

Up next: Cowboys at Saints (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1200

Overall record: 8-3 | Last week: Baltimore Ravens won 16-10 vs. Cleveland Browns

Colin's thoughts: "When you can throw four picks and beat a pretty good roster in Cleveland, you're a good football team. Their defense has held opponents to under 20 points in back-to-back games. "

Up next: Ravens at Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1100

Overall record: 6-5 | Last week: San Francisco 49ers won 34-26 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Colin's thoughts: "I don't care what their record is. This football team is healthy, and you don't want any part of them. It's one of the best-coached teams."

Up next: 49ers at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +4000

Overall record: 8-4 | Last week: Tennessee Titans lost 36-13 at New England Patriots

Colin's thoughts: "We know this is a well-coached football team. We know it's a good football team. But now, you've got so many injuries [that] Ryan Tannehill is asked to carry them, and he's got two TDs and five picks and a 58 quarterback rating in the last two games."

Up next: Bye

NFL championship odds: +2200

Overall record: 7-4 | Last week: Buffalo Bills won 31-6 at New Orleans Saints

Colin's thoughts: "Every one of their wins has been by 15-plus points. ... If they feel weakness, they pounce on it. But they don't pass-block. They have no running game. They're very one-dimensional with Josh Allen."

Up next: Bills vs. Patriots (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

NFL championship odds: +800

Overall record: 8-3 | Last week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 38-31 at Indianapolis Colts

Colin's thoughts: "Will [Rob Gronkowski] be healthy? And will they run the football consistently? Because they'll go months where it's like the running game is a hobby, not a profession."

Up next: Buccaneers at Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +500

Overall record: 7-4 | Last week: Kansas City Chiefs were on a bye

Colin's thoughts: "I don't worry about Andy Reid. I don't worry about Patrick Mahomes. I don't worry about Travis Kelce. They need a pass-rush."

Up next: Chiefs vs. Broncos (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +700

Overall record: 9-2 | Last week: Arizona Cardinals were on a bye

Colin's thoughts: "If Kyler Murray is healthy, I want no part of them. He's still not 100 percent — hurt for the second straight year. But they do two things well: They make your quarterback uncomfortable, and their quarterback makes your defense uncomfortable."

Up next: Cardinals at Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +800

Overall record: 8-4 | Last week: New England Patriots won 36-13 vs. Tennessee Titans

Colin's thoughts: "Best coach in football. Best defense in football. And by the way, they're plus-13 in turnover differential during their winning streak. That is more than double the next-best team. They are just taking the ball away."

Up next: Patriots at Bills (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 9-3 | Last week: Green Bay Packers won 36-28 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Colin's thoughts: "The ability to win [while] missing starters is amazing. ... I think it's the most talented team — including the Super Bowl year — Green Bay has ever had."

Up next: Bye

NFL championship odds: +750

