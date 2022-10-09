National Football League
Patriots set up Bailey Zappe for success in vital win over Lions
Patriots set up Bailey Zappe for success in vital win over Lions

13 hours ago

By Henry McKenna
FOX Sports AFC East Writer

The Detroit Lions had no answer for Bailey Zappe.

No, I'm not kidding.

Obviously, the New England Patriots defense deserves credit for shutting out the Lions in a 29-0 victory for Bill Belichick's squad Sunday. The defense went 6-0 against the Lions on fourth down. The Patriots had two sacks, five quarterback hits and more pressures than I could count. 

But if there was one way for the Lions to get back in the game, it would have been through a mistake or two (or three) from the Patriots' third-string, rookie quarterback. 

Surely, he'd cough up a few interceptions? Or some fumbles? Or at least take some sacks?

But the 2022 fourth-round pick played better than anyone could have expected. He finished 17-for-21 for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception. If Detroit thought Zappe was going to be the key to its victory, then the Lions were sorely incorrect. He was the perfect game manager for New England in this must-win game. 

Offensive playcaller Matt Patricia called one heck of a game for the young QB.

Even Zappe's lone statistical mistake — the interception — was not his fault. If receivers could take the interception on their stat line, then Nelson Agholor would have it. Zappe hit his receiver in stride, but Agholor couldn't haul in the target. Rather than the Patriots getting a 20-yard gain, the ball popped up into the air for safety Deshon Elliott to intercept the ball. 

In the pocket, Zappe had poise beyond his NFL experience. Not only did he do well to elude the pass-rush, but he repeatedly kept his eyes downfield to find a checkdown, often tight end Hunter Henry, who finished with four catches for 54 yards. 

To help struggling right tackle Isaiah Wynn, the Patriots signed tackle Marcus Cannon to their 53-man roster and used him regularly as an extra offensive lineman on Wynn's side. Zappe ended the game with zero sacks behind an offensive line that had averaged 2.25 prior to this week. 

New England's game plan looked a lot like it did when quarterback Mac Jones was a rookie. On third down, Zappe got the ball to trusty pass-catchers such as Henry and Jakobi Meyers. Zappe took judicious downfield shots, with DeVante Parker logging zero receiving yards but drawing a pair of defensive pass-interference penalties. 

Zappe got the ball out quickly. He didn't press to convert third downs or red-zone trips, because his defense controlled the game for him. He never needed to force the ball — he could smartly walk away from red-zone trips with field-goal attempts. (Nick Folk was 6-for-6 on Sunday.)

Zappe did exactly what he was supposed to do, including splitting a cornerback and a safety against zone coverage. That's how Zappe zipped in a pass to Meyers for a touchdown. 

Of course, again, Zappe had help on that Meyers touchdown. The receiver was wide open in part because of play-action. Rhamondre Stevenson set up the play action with a sensational game. He finished with 25 rushes for 161 yards, a career-high.


It helped, too, that the Patriots only needed one point to win. So let's get back to the defense, shall we? This was New England's first statement win. Maybe the Patriots' win showed the Lions were not as good as their statistics showed. But goodness, New England stoned what had been a sensational offense. 

The Patriots deserve plenty of credit. Don't be surprised if this defense establishes itself as one of the best units in the NFL over the next few weeks.

New England is down, but it's not out. As is typical for the Patriots, they had a rough patch to start the season. But they're still relevant, even when they're down to their third-string quarterback. 

Is there a quarterback controversy? No. Let's get that out of the way. When Jones recovers from his ankle injury, he'll step back into his starting role. And it'll be in an offense that has a better sense of its identity.

The AFC is crowded and competitive, and New England will definitely face a tremendous challenge as the Pats attempt to earn a playoff spot. But Belichick isn't giving up. He's getting wins with Zappe and Jones and whoever else he has to start at quarterback. Belichick is getting wins with his defense. 

And maybe — just maybe — the Patriots coach can follow his recipe of starting slow and finishing strong over these next 13 weeks.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @McKennAnalysis.

