2022 NFL Draft: Multiple Nebraska Cornhuskers likely to be selected

The NFL draft is the culmination of endured grit, sweat and sacrifice.

And for each young man looking to hear his name called, two simple words uttered at the draft's podium will transform years-long work into immediate worth.

Such is the case for a select few Nebraska Cornhuskers. For the first time since 2016, multiple Huskers might be drafted within the first three rounds, and according to 247 Sports, several more could come off the board as the event wears on.

Senior corner Cam Taylor-Britt heads the list of established Nebraskans, while four more players have been tabbed as potential selections. Here's how the top of the list stacks up heading into Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cam Taylor-Britt, cornerback: Taylor-Britt was incredibly active in the airways in the weeks that predated the draft. A consensus top-100 prospect in the pool, Taylor-Britt met with the Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and several other squads as he geared up for this weekend. A standout CB1, Taylor-Britt recorded a career-high 51 tackles last season with 11 passes defensed and an interception.

Cam Jurgens, center: We've got a double-Cam entry with the top two slots. The latter Cam was an immovable pillar in the middle of Nebraska's offensive line for the past three years. Jurgens was the Huskers' top-rated recruit in the Class of 2018 and made an immediate impact after redshirting his freshman season. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound load earned a third-team All-Big Ten nod for his work in the trenches last year.

JoJo Domann, linebacker: Domann has been doing what he does well for what seems like ages. He first arrived on campus in Lincoln in 2016 and has been racking up tackles since then, finishing with a career-best 71 total takedowns in 2021. A savvy ballhawk, Domann had nine tackles for a loss, two sacks, two INTs and two forced fumbles during his senior season.

Austin Allen, TE: Allen ranks 251 of the available prospects according to NFLmockdraftdatabase.com. The Nebraska native's size would suit him well on the basketball court, but his sport of choice was football coming out of high school, and he wholly proved his mettle during his tenure in Lincoln. The 6-9 stalwart set Nebraska records for most catches (38) and receiving yards (602) for a tight end during 2021, and finished the season as a First-Team All-Big Ten recipient, plus the Big Ten's tight end of the year.

Samori Toure, WR: Toure's racked up his own share of frequent flyer miles in the past few days, visiting with the 49ers, Seahawks and Bengals during the pre-draft process. The speedy receiver was an honorable mention for First-Team All-Big Ten consideration, and was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list for his efforts in 2021. That included 46 receptions for 898 yards and six touchdowns.

