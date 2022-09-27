National Football League
Myles Garrett out of hospital; Browns not ruling out DE vs. Falcons
National Football League

Myles Garrett out of hospital; Browns not ruling out DE vs. Falcons

56 mins ago

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was released from a hospital late Monday night after he was injured when he rolled over his Porsche while driving on a rural road following practice.

Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the one-car wreck. He had been taken to the hospital, along with an unidentified female passenger, after crashing around 3 p.m. on Monday — about two hours after practice ended.

The Browns announced Tuesday that Garrett suffered a "shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts" from the accident. He did not suffer any fractures and has been cleared from concussion protocol. 

The All-Pro's availability For Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.

Garrett’s agent, Nicole Lynn, said Garrett didn’t break any bones. Lynn said Garrett was "alert and responsive" while receiving medical care.

The condition and status of the female passenger has not been disclosed.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers arrived at the scene of the accident Monday to find Garrett’s damaged car on the side of the road after it appeared to flip over several times. Garrett had been driving on State Road in Sharon Township while traveling south after he left the team’s headquarters in Berea, Ohio.

The highway patrol doesn’t suspect impairment from drugs or alcohol. Garrett and his passenger were both wearing seat belts in his Porsche 911 Turbo S. The crash is still under investigation.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Garrett swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected, causing his vehicle to flip multiple times.

One of the NFL’s most dominant defensive players, Garrett has recorded 61 1/2 sacks in 71 games. He needs one sack to pass Clay Matthews for the team’s career record.

The Browns drafted Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017.

Garrett has three sacks and forced a fumble so far this season. As is almost always the case, teams have been game planning for him and using multiple blockers to keep him away from their quarterbacks.

Garrett missed one day of practice last week with a neck issue, but he played in Thursday night’s 29-17 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was double-teamed much of the game as the Browns were missing end Jadeveon Clowney, who was out with a sprained ankle.

Clowney didn’t practice Monday when the Browns returned from an extra off day. Coach Kevin Stefanski said it’s possible Clowney will return for the Falcons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every NFL team
National Football League

Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every NFL team

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bears-Giants
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bears-Giants

3 hours ago
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Titans-Colts
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Titans-Colts

3 hours ago
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick

3 hours ago
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Patriots-Packers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Patriots-Packers

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes