National Football League 2025 NFL MVP Stock Watch: Matthew Stafford Still Dialing Up Big Plays For Rams Updated Oct. 2, 2025 11:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Before the start of the regular season, a major question for the Los Angeles Rams was whether 37-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford would be even healthy enough to start the season opener after an aggravated disk in his back limited his availability during training camp.

But over the first four weeks, Stafford has lit up the stat sheet and is playing at an elite level, firmly placing him in the early MVP discussion. Stafford threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns in a comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, including the game-winning TD — an 88-yard connection with the speedy Tutu Atwell. The game pushed Stafford’s number of 300-plus games to 65, eighth all-time in NFL history.

Stafford is second in the league in passing yards (1,114), tied for third in passing touchdowns (8) and seventh in passer rating (106.1) through the first four. More importantly, the Rams have done a good job of protecting the aging quarterback. Stafford has been sacked eight times through four games, and his 5.5% sack rate is among the top half of the league. A gunslinger known for taking risks, which usually lead to turnovers, Stafford has just two interceptions this year.

Stafford's also climbing the all-time leaderboards this season. He eclipsed 60,000 passing yards earlier in the year, with his 60,928 passing yards ranking 10th all-time in the NFL. But while one of the most prolific passers in the game, Stafford has never won an MVP award in his 17-year NFL career. He finished eighth in MVP voting two years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Stafford is second in the league in passing yards entering Week 5. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

In this week’s MVP odds, Stafford moved from +2500 to +1800 this week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. After suffering a hamstring injury that could keep him out for a few weeks, Lamar Jackson dropped to +650. With the possibility of missing a couple of games, Jackson also fell off my MVP Watch list for this week.

Patrick Mahomes was the other big mover, jumping from +1600 to +1000 this week. Reigning league MVP Josh Allen remains at the top at +100.

Let’s take a closer look at my top five for MVP Watch heading into Week 5.

1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (Last week 1)

Allen did throw his first interception of the season in a home victory over the New Orleans Saints last week, but he’s still completed over 70% of his passes while averaging over eight yards per completion.

Allen has also spread the ball around through the first four weeks of the year, completing passes to 12 different players. What might be the impressive thing Allen has done this year, though, is that he's led the Bills to an opening drive touchdown in every game this year. Buffalo is the only team in the NFL to accomplish that feat.

Allen and the Bills will be "iced out" in all-white uniforms for Sunday’s home game against the New England Patriots. Can he soon ice out other contenders from the MVP race?

Odds to win MVP: +100

2. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams (Last week: unranked)

Stafford faces a tough NFC West foe on Thursday night, with the San Francisco 49ers coming to SoFi Stadium. Stafford has won four of his past five starts on Thursday night games, and he's 3-8 all-time against San Francisco.

Stafford and the Rams have done a nice job of pushing the ball down the field through the first part of the season. He's averaged 8.1 air yards per attempt and recorded a deep pass (20-plus air yards) rate of 9.6% this season, both of which are his highest since his first season with the Rams in 2021, according to Next Gen Stats.

And you’ve got to love the energy Stafford plays with on game days.

Odds to win MVP: +1600

Herbert had his worst game of the season in a road loss to the New York Giants, totaling 203 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception. Out for the season with a ruptured patellar tendon injury, left tackle Rashawn Slater’s replacement, Joe Alt, also suffered an ankle injury in that game.

How the Chargers move forward with putting together a serviceable offensive line that can keep Herbert healthy and upright will be something to monitor this week, as the Chargers host the Washington Commanders. Herbert has been sacked 12 times, tied for fifth-most in the NFL.

Rookie Omarion Hampton rushing for a career-high 128 and a touchdown last week should help create balance on offense and take some pressure off Herbert.

Odds to win MVP: +550

4. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: unranked)

Now, that’s more like it. Mahomes posted season highs in completions (25), completion percentage (67.6), passing yards (270) and touchdown passes (4) in leading Kansas City to a home victory over the Baltimore Ravens. For the effort, Mahomes was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Patrick Mahomes arguably had his best regular-season performance in years in the Chiefs' win over the Ravens. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Along with the Chiefs moving to 2-2, Mahomes jumps back into the top five of MVP Watch. The Chiefs will see if they can keep the momentum going against feisty head coach Liam Coen and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes is 5-0 all-time against Jacksonville, with 12 touchdown passes and a 107.6 passer rating.

Odds to win MVP: +650

Mayfield faced one of the toughest defenses in the NFL last week in his team’s 31-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mayfield’s reward? A cross-country trek to face another imposing defense on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mayfield is 0-2 in two starts against Seattle. The Seahawks lead the NFC in scoring defense (16.8 points per game allowed) and have recorded seven interceptions this season, tied for the second-most in the NFL. Mayfield’s 27 interceptions since the start of the 2023 season are second only to Geno Smith (31).

Odds to win MVP: +1800

Honorable mention: Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, Jordan Love, Puka Nacua, Jonathan Taylor.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

What did you think of this story?

share