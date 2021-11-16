National Football League MVP Watch: Dak Prescott creeping up on Tom Brady and Josh Allen at the top 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After being included among the honorable mentions a week ago, Dak Prescott has zipped up to the top three of the latest MVP odds.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback still has a ways to go to claim the title of favorite, but he's trending in the right direction.

Here are the MVP favorites heading into Week 11, according to FOX Bet's insights , with a breakdown of each candidate's recent play and what is on the horizon. (All odds current as of Tuesday.)

1. Josh Allen: +250 ( bet $10 to win $35 total at FOX Bet )

How it's going: Allen rallied from a Week 9 clunker with a standout performance for the Buffalo Bills in a 45-17 rout of the New York Jets. The defense stole the show with five total turnovers, but Allen was methodical in converting those miscues into points. He completed 75.0% of his 28 pass attempts for 366 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 125.6. His lone slip — an interception in the third quarter — came with the game basically wrapped up at 38-3.

What's next: Allen and the Bills will host Carson Wentz and the 5-5 Indianapolis Colts, a team he has yet to face in his regular-season career, in Week 11. However, Allen did get the best of the Colts in the wild-card round a season ago, toppling them 27-24 in the playoffs. In that contest, Allen went 26-for-35 for 324 yards, threw two touchdowns, had no interceptions and ended with a passer rating of 121.6. He also rushed for 54 yards and a TD.

What people are saying : "We don't have to be the best team in the league. We have to be the best team on Sunday playing on the field we're playing on." ⁠— Allen on how the Bills approach each week, via CBS

2. Tom Brady: +333 ( bet $10 to win $43.30 total at FOX Bet )

How it's going: Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a funk right now, having lost back-to-back games on either side of their bye week. In Week 10's 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team, Brady had his second-lowest passer rating of the season at 80.5. He completed 23 of his 34 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw a pair of interceptions in the loss. He also had two interceptions, plus a lost fumble, in Tampa Bay's previous loss.

What's next: The New York Giants are on deck for Brady & Co. in Florida on Monday night. Brady holds a 5-1 record against the Giants in the regular season, and most recently beat them in Week 8 a season ago, 25-23. Brady completed 70% of his 40 pass attempts for two touchdowns that day. Fortunately for Brady, this will be a regular-season tilt. In his two postseason meetings with the Giants, he is 0-2 against them in the Super Bowl.

What people are saying : "He had another GOAT second half. He just needed the ball back and they would've won the football game." ⁠— Skip Bayless of "Undisputed" on Brady's loss to Washington

3. Dak Prescott: +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total at FOX Bet )

How it's going: After taking a big loss in Week 9, Prescott and the Cowboys roared back with a dominant 43-3 victory against the Atlanta Falcons. Prescott went 24-for-31 for 296 yards and two passing touchdowns before getting a well-deserved breather and sitting the entire fourth quarter. Prescott also rushed for a four-yard touchdown, his first rushing TD of the season.

What's next: Prescott and the Cowboys are slated for a blockbuster matchup against a resurgent Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on FOX. The two superstar QBs haven't gone head-to-head yet, but Prescott has played the Chiefs before. In 2017, Prescott earned a 28-17 win after going 21-for-33 for 249 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. He also tacked on a rushing TD in the victory for Dallas.

What people are saying : "That man is ballin'!" ⁠— Domonique Foxworth of "Get Up" on Prescott's MVP case

