MVP Watch: Dak Prescott creeping up on Tom Brady and Josh Allen at the top
After being included among the honorable mentions a week ago, Dak Prescott has zipped up to the top three of the latest MVP odds.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback still has a ways to go to claim the title of favorite, but he's trending in the right direction.
Here are the MVP favorites heading into Week 11, according to FOX Bet's insights, with a breakdown of each candidate's recent play and what is on the horizon. (All odds current as of Tuesday.)
1. Josh Allen: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total at FOX Bet)
How it's going: Allen rallied from a Week 9 clunker with a standout performance for the Buffalo Bills in a 45-17 rout of the New York Jets. The defense stole the show with five total turnovers, but Allen was methodical in converting those miscues into points. He completed 75.0% of his 28 pass attempts for 366 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 125.6. His lone slip — an interception in the third quarter — came with the game basically wrapped up at 38-3.
What's next: Allen and the Bills will host Carson Wentz and the 5-5 Indianapolis Colts, a team he has yet to face in his regular-season career, in Week 11. However, Allen did get the best of the Colts in the wild-card round a season ago, toppling them 27-24 in the playoffs. In that contest, Allen went 26-for-35 for 324 yards, threw two touchdowns, had no interceptions and ended with a passer rating of 121.6. He also rushed for 54 yards and a TD.
What people are saying: "We don't have to be the best team in the league. We have to be the best team on Sunday playing on the field we're playing on." — Allen on how the Bills approach each week, via CBS
2. Tom Brady: +333 (bet $10 to win $43.30 total at FOX Bet)
How it's going: Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a funk right now, having lost back-to-back games on either side of their bye week. In Week 10's 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team, Brady had his second-lowest passer rating of the season at 80.5. He completed 23 of his 34 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw a pair of interceptions in the loss. He also had two interceptions, plus a lost fumble, in Tampa Bay's previous loss.
What's next: The New York Giants are on deck for Brady & Co. in Florida on Monday night. Brady holds a 5-1 record against the Giants in the regular season, and most recently beat them in Week 8 a season ago, 25-23. Brady completed 70% of his 40 pass attempts for two touchdowns that day. Fortunately for Brady, this will be a regular-season tilt. In his two postseason meetings with the Giants, he is 0-2 against them in the Super Bowl.
What people are saying: "He had another GOAT second half. He just needed the ball back and they would've won the football game." — Skip Bayless of "Undisputed" on Brady's loss to Washington
3. Dak Prescott: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total at FOX Bet)
How it's going: After taking a big loss in Week 9, Prescott and the Cowboys roared back with a dominant 43-3 victory against the Atlanta Falcons. Prescott went 24-for-31 for 296 yards and two passing touchdowns before getting a well-deserved breather and sitting the entire fourth quarter. Prescott also rushed for a four-yard touchdown, his first rushing TD of the season.
What's next: Prescott and the Cowboys are slated for a blockbuster matchup against a resurgent Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on FOX. The two superstar QBs haven't gone head-to-head yet, but Prescott has played the Chiefs before. In 2017, Prescott earned a 28-17 win after going 21-for-33 for 249 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. He also tacked on a rushing TD in the victory for Dallas.
What people are saying: "That man is ballin'!" — Domonique Foxworth of "Get Up" on Prescott's MVP case