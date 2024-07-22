National Football League Minnesota Vikings will cover large portion of funeral expenses for Khyree Jackson Published Jul. 22, 2024 5:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson tragically passed away in a car accident earlier this month. His team is taking steps to honor his passing and helping his family in the aftermath.

The Vikings will pay for a large sum of the funeral expenses for Jackson, and will also pay out the rest of his signing bonus to his estate, according to reports. Players will honor him with a decal on all of their helmets this season, and coaches will wear pins that have the initials ‘KJ' on them. His number, 31, will not be worn by anyone this upcoming season.

Many of Jackson's Vikings teammates have taken to social media to honor him, including Vikings rookie Dallas Turner, who posted a picture of Jackson's locker name plate above his own.

Jackson played football at Fort Scott Community College before transferring to the University of Alabama for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In 2023, the CB transferred to the University of Oregon to play his final year of college football. He was selected No. 108 overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and was getting ready for his rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings.

