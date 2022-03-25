Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings sign former Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan

1 hour ago

The Minnesota Vikings have beefed up their secondary by signing cornerback Chandon Sullivan.

After visiting with the team earlier this week, Sullivan officially signed with the Vikings on Friday.

Sullivan, 25, is entering his fifth season in the NFL after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent the past three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he appeared in all 49 regular-season games, totaling 102 tackles, 16 pass deflections and five interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown — and one forced fumble.

In 2021, he played 17 games (10 starts), recording 31 tackles (25 solo), two tackles for loss, four passes defensed and a career-high three interceptions. He was on the field for 77% of Green Bay’s defensive snaps.

Sullivan has started 24 of 59 total NFL games thus far in his career, including the playoffs.

He will join a Vikings defense led by new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Sullivan rejoins current Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine, as the two were together in Green Bay from 2019-20.

Sullivan also reunites with new Vikings outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who was released by the Packers in mid-March. The two played together for three seasons.

