National Football League
Vikings Likely Lose Left Guard Donovan Jackson For The Regular Season
National Football League

Vikings Likely Lose Left Guard Donovan Jackson For The Regular Season

Published Oct. 5, 2026 3:39 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings left guard Donovan Jackson likely will miss the rest of the regular season because of a torn meniscus in his knee that will require surgery, after the promising second-year player was injured in the first quarter during a 15-10 win over Miami.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell announced the news on Monday, revealing another significant setback for an offense that has struggled to consistently move the ball despite the team's 4-0 start. Jackson was a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2025.

"It's very, very unfortunate," O'Connell said. "Don's gotten off to a great start."

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw also began the week with uncertainty surrounding his availability for the upcoming game at New Orleans, after he was placed in the concussion protocol on Sunday. Darrisaw hurt his neck in the second quarter, returned in the third quarter and had to be pulled again for evaluation following another hit.

Donovan Jackson played in 14 games as a rookie, all starts, and had started all four games for the Vikings in 2026 as well. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joe Huber, a second-year player who made the team last season as an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, replaced Jackson. Ryan Van Demark, who signed with the Vikings as a free agent this year after three seasons with Buffalo, took over for Darrisaw.

The offensive line depth, which was a persistent problem last year as the interior injuries piled up, could get a boost soon with the return of center/guard Michael Jurgens, who began the season on injured reserve. Jurgens will have his 21-day practice window opened this week, O'Connell said.

The Vikings' offense also was without star wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) on Sunday, his first absence in nearly three years. Running back Jordan Mason (thumb) will miss at least one more game on injured reserve.

Jefferson made "great progress" last week, according to O'Connell, but he didn't practice at all and was ruled out ahead of the game. The Vikings have a bye in Week 6 and thus could give him extra recovery time with only one more absence, but O'Connell said the schedule won't be a factor in the decision about when Jefferson returns.

"We'll see how he does throughout the week," O'Connell said. "I don't have any real projection on whether we'll have him or not."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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