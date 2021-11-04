National Football League Mike White gives New York Jets fans something to believe in 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Martin Rogers

FOX Sports Columnist

Instant legends need a nickname, don’t they? What can we come up with for Mike White?

Marvelous Mike? Magic Mike? Heck, as this is New York sports, why not The Mick? Hmm, surely there’s a better option out there. Answers on a postcard, please.

Whether we settle on a nickname or not, whether White’s day in the sun last weekend was the precursor to greatness or a magnificent one-off, none of that matters much right now.

Because Jets fans are having fun and feeling great after spending much of Sunday chanting their quarterback’s name, and yes, you read the first part of this sentence correctly. It's not a mistake — the Jets. (You spell it J-E-T-S).

A backup QB out of Western Kentucky, White gave one of the most tortured fan bases in the league reason to celebrate Sunday, with a standout performance in his first National Football League start. It was, frankly, astonishing.

There was White doing everything: marching the offense down the field, tossing 11 straight completions to begin, orchestrating a comeback against the Cincinnati Bengals and even catching a touchdown on a trick play toward the end.

The Jets were aggressive and confident, and they refused to be pushed around in the way they have been so many times.

And there were the fans, the ones whose faces normally get panned to by the cameras to portray forlorn hope and abject misery, yet this time, they were roaring their support, pumping their fists, scarcely able to believe it but loving every second.

The Jets have been synonymous with malfunction for a long, long time, and it will take a lot to fix that. White’s emergence lifted spirits, showed it is actually not impossible to play the QB position in a Jets uniform and, yes, added some intrigue to the situation surrounding No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

Perhaps most importantly, White had fans looking forward to the next game instead of treating it with trepidation, as has become the standard. On Thursday, White and the Jets take on the Indianapolis Colts (8:20 p.m. ET, FOX), and the man everyone is talking about was a complete unknown just a couple of weeks ago.

This week, I spoke to Roger Harriott, the head coach of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as well as White’s mentor and friend.

Harriott told an endearing tale of an unheralded QB who never stopped believing, who passed through South Florida and Western Kentucky, who snuck into the NFL through the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and who, quite simply, refused to give up.

"He is completely authentic," Harriott said in a telephone conversation. "He has always been supported by a family that will do anything for him, and he’s a leader who operates with benevolence and compassion. That’s why he was ready for his moment.

"He’s not self-absorbed, and he sees things for what they are. He didn’t start before his senior year of high school. He takes the team role seriously, and he lives by it. That’s why there is no QB controversy with the Jets, and there won’t be."

Jets head coach Robert Saleh refused to offer clarity on what might happen with the position, saying "anything is possible" when asked whether White could assume Wilson’s job on a full-time basis. Wilson has a right knee injury and is expected to be sidelined for another week or so.

White and Wilson are friends and root for each other. For the Jets, this is a good outcome, not a Pandora’s box. If White plays well, it allows Wilson more time to develop. If White somehow becomes a star, well, that’s an unexpected bonus. At the very minimum, he showed Sunday that he is a backup capable of big things in relief.

And he is someone who can get the Meadowlands crowd fired up.

"That was my biggest thing," White’s father, Mike Sr., told the New York Post. "To hear a bunch of fans in the stadium chanting your son’s name — teary-eyed on that one. Both my wife and I [were] very emotional. She had tears in her eyes as well."

It is a pretty simple chant: "Mike White, Mike White, Mike White." There is not a whole lot of tone or melody to it, but when you hear it enough, it has its own rhythm and rolls off the tongue quite nicely.

Jets fans don’t care much either way. This was a lift they didn’t see coming, with a hero, temporary or not, whom they’ve taken to their hearts.

Who needs a nickname, after all?

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider Newsletter.

