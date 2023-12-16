Mike Tomlin timeouts cause bad beat for Steelers-Colts Under bettors
Under bettors in the Pittsburgh Steelers-Indianapolis Colts NFL game breathed a sigh of relief when Colts kicker Matt Gay hit the right upright on a 43-yard field-goal attempt with a little more than two minutes to go on Saturday.
The Over/Under closed at 41.5, and the miss kept the Indianapolis lead at 27-13.
The respite for Under bettors was short-lived, though, as Gay kicked a 42-yard field goal with 48 seconds left, making the final score 30-13. The loss severely damaged the playoff hopes for Pittsburgh (7-7).
Under bettors can blame Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
After Gay's miss, Pittsburgh turned the ball over on downs at the Indianapolis 25 with 1:42 to go.
On first down, the Colts took a knee and were content to run out the clock.
Tomlin called timeout.
Indianapolis then lined up in its regular formation and ran a play for a short gain. Tomlin called his final timeout.
The Colts ran another play, then Gay kicked the 42-yard field goal, making the total 43 combined points, including 30 unanswered for Indianapolis.
Ouch.
The Colts (8-6) snapped an eight-game skid against the Steelers dating to 2011. Pittsburgh had won 18 out of 20 against Indianapolis since 1985.
