Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin takes blame for Steelers' woes, now he must have urgency
Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin takes blame for Steelers' woes, now he must have urgency

2 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are stuck in a bad spot.

After pulling off an upset against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, the Steelers have lost their last four games, with each loss looking worse than the last. This past Sunday, Pittsburgh fell to the Buffalo Bills 38-3, which marked Mike Tomlin's largest defeat since he became the Steelers' head coach in 2006. It was also the team's most lopsided defeat since 1989. 

Much of the Steelers' struggles up to this point can be attributed to their offense. Pittsburgh has scored the third-fewest points in the NFL through five weeks and is tied for fifth in turnovers.

The situation in Pittsburgh doesn't appear like it will get better any time soon, either. The Steelers' next three games are against the Buccaneers, Dolphins and Eagles – all of which currently have winning records, or in the Eagles' case, are undefeated. 

Tomlin addressed the media on Tuesday, taking blame for the team's recent struggles.

"We were a disaster in all three phases, and we have to own that, starting with myself, and I do," Tomlin told reporters. "When it's that bad across the board, it starts with me. We don't need to seek comfort, because there's enough blame to go around. We need to be solution-oriented."

Colin Cowherd placed the blame on Tomlin for the team's current situation, believing that his defensive background prevented them from being proactive on how they handled their quarterback situation.

"Mike Tomlin's got a problem on his hands," Cowherd said on Wednesday's "The Herd." "Ben [Roethlisberger] got old fast. They didn't sense the urgency. They walked on eggshells. They spent no money on Mitch Trubisky, a backup in this league. Then, they got caught flatfooted – it's a bad quarterback draft, and they needed one desperately. So, they drafted Kenny Pickett, who my sources and people I trust say was a second-round or early third-round prospect."

Cowherd noted that all three of Pittsburgh's AFC North rivals – the Ravens, Bengals and Browns – took gambles to get into each of their respective situations, asserting the Steelers should, too.

"I think Pittsburgh's got to figure out over the next 12 games: Can Kenny Pickett play? If not, you draft another quarterback," Cowherd said. "These defensive coaches don't get the urgency of it. You draft another quarterback, or you go upstairs [and tell ownership] to buy the most expensive offense staff in the league. 

"With Kenny Pickett, the good news is you're not paying him anything. So, maybe you have to go buy the best left tackle and best center on the market."

Get more from Pittsburgh Steelers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 6: Mahomes a home underdog for first time, best betting trends
Gambling

NFL odds Week 6: Mahomes a home underdog for first time, best betting trends

33 mins ago
Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every NFL team
National Football League

Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every NFL team

1 day ago
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Cowboys, Giants rise; Rams, Bengals, Broncos fade
National Football League

NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Cowboys, Giants rise; Rams, Bengals, Broncos fade

1 day ago
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Buccaneers-Steelers, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Buccaneers-Steelers, pick

2 days ago
NFL odds Week 6: Underdogs will cover, early best bets
National Football League

NFL odds Week 6: Underdogs will cover, early best bets

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes