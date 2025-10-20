National Football League
Mike Evans Suffers Broken Clavicle During Buccaneers' Loss to Lions
Updated Oct. 20, 2025 11:25 p.m. ET

A devastating injury could prematurely end Mike Evans' season on the same night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver made his return to action. 

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles announced Evans suffered a broken clavicle during Tampa's 24-9 loss to the Lions on Monday Night Football. It's unknown if Evans, who also suffered a concussion, will miss the rest of the season, but the injury will sideline him for multiple weeks.

In addition to altering his season, Evans' injury will also end the future Hall of Famer's 11-year streak of 1,000-yard seasons. He is the only player in NFL history to post such numbers in his first 11 seasons.

Monday's loss marked the veteran receiver's return from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. His latest injuries occurred at the 5:00 mark of the second quarter when Evans landed hard on his shoulder and head while attempting to haul in a deep pass on second down.

Evans laid motionless on the turf for a few moments before eventually sitting up and standing with assistance from the team's medical staff. He was helped to the sidelines and carted to the locker room shortly thereafter.

Should Evans miss the rest of the season, he would conclude Year 12 with 14 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in four games. He was targeted four times against Detroit but did not record a reception.

