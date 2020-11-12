National Football League QB7: Vick's Midseason QB Rankings 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In the latest episode of Michael Vick's QB7, the former Pro Bowler ranks his top 10 quarterbacks heading into Week 10 of the regular season.

Let's go through Vick's rankings, starting at No. 10, before taking a deeper dive into the top seven:

Passing yards: 2,376

TDs: 17

INTs: 5

Record: 2-6

Vick's Take: "Deshaun Watson moved up a couple spots from the last list. Now the record doesn't reflect it, but D-Wat is quietly having a good season and living up to the contract status."

Passing yards: 1,981

TDs: 19

INTs: 3

Record: 6-2

Vick's Take: "Ryan Tannehill– 19 touchdowns, three picks, four game-winning drives this season. He's proved that last year wasn't a fluke."

Passing yards: 2,398

TDs: 20

INTs: 7

Record: 6-3

Vick's Take: "Now Brady would have made the list, but the dismal performance versus the New Orleans Saints dropped him out of the top seven."

Passing yards: 2,587

TDs: 19

INTs: 5

Record: 7-2

Vick's Take: "Right now, Josh Allen has 2,500 passing yards, 24 total touchdowns, completing almost 70 percent of his passes, and at the top of the division in the AFC East when it matters."

Passing yards: 1,513

TDs: 12

INTs: 4

Record: 6-2

Vick's Take: "Obviously one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the NFL. He has to protect the football, not turn it over as much, keep it off the ground if he wants to stay in the top seven."

Passing yards: 2,541

TDs: 28

INTs: 8

Record: 6-2

Vick's Take: "Now Russell was No. 2 on my last list, but since then, he's cooled off a little bit. Still leading the league in touchdown passes, but he's thrown eight interceptions – that makes a big difference. Now, the thing for Russ to do is continue to keep cooking."

Passing yards: 1,934

TDs: 18

INTs: 4

Record: 8-0

Vick's Take: "18:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio, almost 2,000 passing yards, and up one spot from my last list. It pays to be undefeated."

Passing yards: 2,130

TDs: 17

INTs: 3

Record: 6-2

Vick's Take: "Drew didn't even make the last list. Now he sits at No. 3 for various reasons. He's won five in a row, leading the league in completion percentage, and coming off a big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quietly, Drew Brees is having another MVP-caliber year."

Passing yards: 2,253

TDs: 24

INTs: 2

Record: 6-2

Vick's Take: "No. 2, Aaron Rodgers, up one spot from my last list. The touchdown to interception ratio is through the roof once again – he does it every year, 24:2. The NFC North looks like it's a lock for the Green Bay Packers, and Aaron Rodgers looks like he's playing at an MVP-caliber level as well.

Passing yards: 2,687

TDs: 25

INTs: 1

Record: 8-1

Vick's Take: "Patrick is the first quarterback in the NFL to throw 25 touchdown passes and one pick in the first nine games, making NFL history. Averaging 9.6 yards per pass, that's almost a first down per throw ... Patrick Mahomes – unanimous, undisputed best quarterback in the NFL."

