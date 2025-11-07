Micah Parsons Reflects on Former Cowboys Teammate Marshawn Kneeland's Death

Micah Parsons took a moment on Friday to offer his condolences and share some kind words about former Dallas Cowboys teammate Marshawn Kneeland, who died Thursday morning at the age of 24.

Kneeland, who was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of last year's draft, and Parsons played together in Dallas in 2024. Parsons, now with the Green Bay Packers, reflected on their bond in the wake of the tragic news.

"Marshawn [was] a guy who loved his anime, loved his video games like anybody else," Parsons said during his media availability. "To me, he has always showed me nothing but respect from the moment he came into the locker room. He respected me as a player. He respected me as a person, so I have nothing but high respect for him.

"If there’s anything his family needs, I’ll be the first person to help or offer anything I can do. I just hope that … his family finds peace in the situation."

Parsons, who added that he was "extremely shocked" and "extremely hurt by the news," also shared a message about the importance of mental health and encouraged others to regularly make an effort to reach out to their loved ones.

"It made me reach out to some friends I have back home (and) former teammates about how we took for granted the time we had together," he shared. "Life's just so short, so we should really just start appreciating it a little bit more and … being purposeful … with how we treat people and how we accept people."

Parsons also shared that it has been challenging trying to focus on the Packers' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The fans expect you to be ready," Parsons told reporters. "Your coaches expect you to be ready. Even your teammates expect you to be ready. But in reality … it's just not realistic. I have to find a way to embrace my emotions, embrace everything that I'm feeling for his family (and for) my former teammates. I've got former teammates who are devastated. They can't comprehend it.

"Losing a teammate is like a brother. … People don't realize how much we're actually together."

The NFL held a moment of silence for Kneeland ahead of Thursday Night Football. Kneeland's death comes just days after recovering a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the Cowboys' loss on Monday Night Football.

Kneeland had his first career sack in this year's season opener against Philly and played in seven of Dallas' nine games this year. His 2024 rookie campaign was off to a promising start before a knee injury sidelined him for five games.

Kneeland was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan and played college football at Western Michigan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.