Micah Parsons to Rams? Aaron Donald Return? Cowboys Star, NFL Legend Discuss It

The Dallas Cowboys hold training camp in Oxnard, CA, located roughly an hour-and-a-half northwest of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams. Maybe when training camp wraps up for the Cowboys, Micah Parsons could just stay in L.A.?

Responding to a post on Instagram that featured a photo-shopped image of Parsons in a Rams jersey, NFL legend Aaron Donald said that if the Cowboys shipped the superstar defensive end to the West Coast, he may have to "get in football shape" and come out of retirement. Parsons responded to Donald, saying "don't tell me info like that."

Last week, Parsons, who's entering the final season of his rookie contract, requested a trade in the wake of not having agreed to an extension with the Cowboys. Parsons has been present for practice but isn't participating in drills.

A two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, Parsons has totaled double-digit sacks in each of his four seasons in the NFL (2021-24). Last season, he totaled 12.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and 43 combined tackles in 13 games. Parsons ranked fourth among edge defenders with a 91.6 pass-rush grade, sixth with a 90.0 overall grade and 72nd with a 65.5 run-defense grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

As for Donald, the now-34-year-old defensive lineman retired after the 2023 season. He was a Pro Bowler in each of his 10 seasons in the NFL (2014-23) and an All-Pro in eight of those seasons. The 6-foot-1, 280-pound force totaled a combined 111.0 sacks, was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, led the NFL in tackles for loss twice and sacks once over 154 career regular-season games. Donald was an integral part of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI triumph.

A pass rush that included a resurgent Donald, Parsons, Kobie Turner, Jared Verse, Byron Young and Braden Fiske would indeed be a formidable, if not otherworldly, combination for the Rams. The Rams and Cowboys open their 2025 preseason against each other on Saturday in Los Angeles.

While it appears unlikely that the Cowboys would trade Parsons at the moment, a fluid contract situation could take a turn for the worse at any moment. Hey, wilder things have happened!

