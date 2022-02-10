National Football League
Micah Parsons, Ja'Marr Chase, T.J. Watt win big at NFL Honors 2022
National Football League

Micah Parsons, Ja'Marr Chase, T.J. Watt win big at NFL Honors 2022

14 mins ago

The best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season are being recognized at the NFL Honors on Thursday live from the SoFi Entertainment District in Los Angeles — the home of Super Bowl LVI.

The winners are already rolling in, and we're covering it all right here.

Here are the highlights from Thursday's ceremony.

It was a star-studded event in the City of Angels as the league's most celebrated players arrived in style.

Aaron Rodgers didn't walk the red carpet, but rest assured he was in attendance.

Host Keegan Michael Key kicked things off with an opening musical number, and he even got NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to sing along with him. 

Defensive Player of the Year

J.J. Watt handed out the first award of the night, DPOY, out to his brother T.J. Watt.

With his win, the Watt brothers become the first pair of brothers to both have won the award. J.J. has won the award three times in his career, which is tied with Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald for the most all-time. T.J. finished the 2021 season with 22.5 sacks, which tied Michael Strahan's single-season record. 

Bridgestone Moment of the Year

Justin Tucker took home the award for the play of the year for his 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Detroit Lions. 

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase took home the hardware for Offensive Rookie of the Year. 

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons’ phenomenal rookie season was one for the record books, and he was the unanimous pick for this award. 

During the regular season, Parsons became the first Cowboys rookie in franchise history to reach 10 sacks in his first season in the NFL after surpassing DeMarcus Ware's record for the most sacks by a rookie in Cowboys history (eight sacks in 2005). Parsons is just the 13th linebacker in league history to post 10 sacks as a rookie.

