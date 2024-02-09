National Football League Micah Parsons: 'I hope I'm a Cowboy for life' Updated Feb. 9, 2024 12:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Micah Parsons is an integral part of the Dallas Cowboys' identity, and he doesn't want that to change anytime soon.

"I love Cowboys nation. I'm extremely grateful to still be a Cowboy, and I hope I'm a Cowboy for life," Parsons said at NFL Honors on Thursday night.

Parsons, a two-time All-Pro, finished the 2023 regular season with 14 sacks, 64 combined tackles and one forced fumble. He has cracked the NFC Pro Bowl roster in each of his three seasons in the NFL, while registering at least 13 sacks in every season. Parsons has never missed a game due to injury (he missed one game in 2021 due to COVID-19).

Parsons has been the headliner for an elite Dallas defense of late. The Cowboys surrendered just 187.4 passing yards (fifth in the NFL), 112.4 rushing yards (16th), 299.7 total yards (fifth) and 18.5 points (fifth) per game. They were also fifth in opponent points per game in 2022 (20.1).

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas lost its defensive coordinator of the past three seasons, Dan Quinn, to the Washington Commanders, who recently named him their new head coach. The Cowboys hired former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer to be their new defensive coordinator on Thursday night.

Dallas won the NFC East this season at 12-5 but then lost at home to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card round. Parsons logged two combined tackles in the loss.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons

share