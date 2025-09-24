National Football League Micah Parsons on Facing 'Mentor' Dak Prescott: 'It’ll Be a Great Matchup' Updated Sep. 24, 2025 10:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Sacking Dak Prescott would be bittersweet for Micah Parsons.

The two-time All-Pro pass rusher downplayed his upcoming return to Dallas and expressed his feelings about potentially taking down his friend and former teammate in a conversation with The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Parsons and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) face off against Prescott and the Cowboys (1-2) in front of a national television audience on Sunday night.

"It’s going to be painful," Parsons told the AP about getting a chance to sack Prescott. "That’s my guy. He was always like a good mentor for me. But you know how it is, he always told me if I ever faced him that it’ll be a great matchup, so I’m excited to see what Sunday brings."

Parsons plans to treat it like an ordinary game, though it’ll be his first time inside AT&T Stadium as a visitor.

"I accepted my fate weeks ago when the trade happened," Parsons said. "So for me, it’s just all about playing another game and just doing what I do best, and that’s just be a disruptive football player. I think the media and the fans are trying to blow it up to be such a big thing. But I just look at it as just another game at AT&T."

Just a game that was circled on everyone’s calendar after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones traded Parsons to the Packers one week before the NFL’s season opener, ending a lengthy contract dispute.

The Packers increased their Super Bowl hopes with Parsons, and made the 26-year-old the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history by signing him to a $188 million, four-year contract that includes $136 million guaranteed.

The Cowboys (1-2) have struggled without Parsons, especially on defense. They’ve allowed the third-most yards (397.7 per game), most passing yards (288) and sixth-highest points (30.7).

Despite missing all of training camp and arriving in Green Bay a week before the first game, Parsons made an immediate impact on defense in a 27-13 win over the two-time defending NFC North champion Lions in Week 1. The Packers defeated Washington soundly 27-18 four days later. But the offense couldn't get on track in a 13-10 loss at Cleveland in Week 3.

"Besides the fans, just the teammates, the support staff, I mean they made this transition so great, and I’m just extremely honored and blessed to be with such a great group of guys that want to win and that just want to play football," Parsons said. "I think we’ve been playing really good football so far, so that helps, and I just hope we continue that."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

