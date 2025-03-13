National Football League
Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Packers, Ending Offseason Saga
Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Packers, Ending Offseason Saga

Updated Aug. 28, 2025 5:57 p.m. ET

Micah Parsons has officially been traded to the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports on Thursday. The move puts an end to the offseason saga between the Cowboys and their premier edge rusher.

Over four years in Dallas, Parsons was the definition of consistency, racking up over 12 sacks and 40 tackles each season. He sought a market-setting deal because of his production. The Cowboys, on the other hand, wanted to negotiate the terms and things got messy.

Parsons met with Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones during the offseason to reportedly discuss leadership, among other topics. During the conversation, Parsons' contract situation came up, but the defensive end did not feel as if it was a formal discussion. 

Instead of negotiations continuing, Parsons and his agent, David Mulugheta, didn't receive responses when they contacted the team. Due to that lack of communication and progress to agree on contract terms, Parsons opted to request a trade on August 1st, highlighted by an Instagram post that said, "Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here."

Parsons also reportedly filed a lawsuit earlier this year over his designated position and how it affected the fifth-year option in his contract. Parsons believes he's a linebacker, but the Cowboys had him listed as a defensive end, resulting in a nearly $3 million difference in his final salary.

Parsons released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) following the reported trade on Thursday.

Parsons continued to sit out practice and preseason games, while simultaneously recovering from a back injury. During the Cowboys' final preseason game, Parsons was seen on the sideline, and at one point, laid down on the training table in his street clothes. 

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Almost a month after Parsons' trade request, the Cowboys have honored it. The Packers are officially meeting Parsons' hopes of an extension with a four-year deal, worth $188 million. The Cowboys' compensation includes two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

