National Football League
Maxx Crosby Trade Reaction: From What Might Happen Next to Fans Shaving Heads
National Football League

Maxx Crosby Trade Reaction: From What Might Happen Next to Fans Shaving Heads

Updated Mar. 10, 2026 10:30 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Ravens' decision to pull out of the Maxx Crosby has taken everyone by surprise, including those in the NFL

Several teams around the league are "definitely shocked, to say the least," about Crosby's trade from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Ravens getting called off, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported Tuesday. And while Crosby is back on the trade market, it doesn't appear that another deal involving the star edge rusher is imminent because the "few teams who were previously interested already committed their money elsewhere, so they can't jump in now," Glazer wrote in a social media post. 

"Bad all around," Glazer added.

The Dallas Cowboys might be among that group of teams. They were reportedly among the teams interested in Crosby before the Raiders agreed to trade him to the Ravens for two first-round, but the Cowboys aren't expected to revisit a potential deal for Crosby, a league source told FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano

As we await to see what's next for Crosby, one unfortunate fan learned that he can't pull out of a promise he made from the previously agreed-upon deal. An X user named "@Hamilton_DPOY" followed up on his promise that he would shave his head if the Ravens traded for Crosby on Tuesday. Roughly 40 minutes after he posted his haircut, the news broke that the Ravens were pulling out of the deal. 

Crosby, meanwhile, took to Instagram shortly after the news broke. He posted an image of himself on what appeared to be a private jet, with his feet resting on a seat.

Crosby's agent, on the other hand, came to his client's defense as he underwent meniscus surgery in January.

"Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon Dr Neal El Attrache," CJ LaBoy wrote in a social media post. "Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons."

How did the rest of the football world react to the deal? Many tried to find other instances of a major trade being nixed at the last second, while others wondered what was next for the Ravens, Raiders and Crosby.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NFL Free Agency Grades: Colts Re-sign Alec Pierce; Kenneth Walker to Chiefs

2026 NFL Free Agency Grades: Colts Re-sign Alec Pierce; Kenneth Walker to Chiefs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes