Mahomes pulls Kelce away from presidential podium during White House visit
Mahomes pulls Kelce away from presidential podium during White House visit

Published Jun. 5, 2023 7:07 p.m. ET

For one brief moment, America got a glimpse at "President" Travis Kelce.

As actual President Joe Biden briefly moved away from his podium to set down his commemorative Kansas City Chiefs jersey during the team's post-Super Bowl White House visit on Monday, the superstar tight end seized his opportunity to address his fellow citizens.

That is until Patrick Mahomes interfered, getting Kelce back in line with the rest of the group before he caused any international incidents.

Several members of the Chiefs organization, as well as notable politicians from Missouri, made the trip to the White House on Monday. The notable exception was team owner Clark Hunt, whose mother died Sunday. Biden led a moment of silence for Norma Hunt, the widow of team founder Lamar Hunt.

Speaking on the South Lawn, Biden praised the team for playing with "the real joy of the game and love for each other and the great city you represent." He also praised the team for its charitable work off the field, saying, "as these guys know about football, they know about life and how to use their platform to make a difference."

Biden joked that First Lady Jill Biden, a "rabid" Philadelphia fan, is still not over the dramatic end to the game, which included a controversial holding penalty against the Eagles that set the Chiefs up for a game-winning field goal. 

The President added, "I have to be careful what I say today," even though his wife was out of the country.

The team was given a tour of the White House before the ceremony.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

